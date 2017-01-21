Region college basketball: Appalachian State falls at Ga. Southern

Despite 32 points from Ronshad Shabazz, Appalachian State fell to long-time rival Georgia Southern 92-88 on Saturday in Statesboro, Ga., in Sun Belt Conference play.
Shabazz hit 13 of 24 shots from the field, including 6 of 12 from deep, to score a career-high 36 points to lead Appalachian State (6-11, 1-5). Emarius Logan added 17 points for the Mountaineers.
Tookie Brown scored a season-high 32 points for Georgia Southern, which has won seven straight, the most consecutive wins since 2011-12.
Ike Smith made 9 of 12 free throws and finished with 25 points for Georgia Southern (13-6, 6-0).
Livingstone 68, Johnson C. Smith 67: Guard Robert Davis led the Golden Bulls (7-9, 3-5 CIAA) with 20 points. Gabon Williams added 12 points for the Golden Bulls.
Queens 94, Anderson 92, OT: Jalin Alexander led the No. 3 Royals (17-1, 11-1 South Atlantic Conference) on the road with 31 points, his season high. Queens’ Daniel Carr added a career-high 16 points after making his second start of the year. Daniel Camps also added 16 points.
Gardner-Webb 78, Presbyterian 61: Laquincy Rideau scored 15 points and had a career-high nine steals. Gardner-Webb (11-10, 4-4 Big South) never trailed as it handed the Blue Hose their ninth straight loss and 12th straight road loss. Tyrell Nelson scored 13, and David Efianayi and Liam O'Reilly added 12 apiece for the Runnin' Bulldogs (11-10, 4-4 Big South), who scored 24 points off 22 Hawks' turnovers and had 19 steals.
Women
Charlotte 86, Old Dominion 75: Nyilah Jamison-Myers had her second double-double, registering 14 points and hauling in a team-high 10 boards. The win keeps Charlotte (14-4) in a three-way tie for first place in the Conference USA standings at 6-1. Lefty Webster and Grace Hunter led the 49ers with 25 points each.
La Salle 65, Davidson 58: Junior Mackenzie Latt paced Davidson (11-8, 4-3 A-10) with 22 points and added a career-high nine steals.
Johnson C. Smith 81, Livingstone 69: The Golden Bulls (13-4, 6-1 CIAA) used a big second half to beat Livingstone in Salisbury. JCSU, led by Kendall Adams’ 17 points, shot 43.4% (23-of-53) from the field.
Anderson 60, Queens 48: Maggie Stewart led the Royals (4-13, 4-8 SAC) with 17 points, her season high, in a road loss.
