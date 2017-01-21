College Sports

Jon Davis delivers win for Charlotte 49ers on last-second jumper

By Pat James

Correspondent

On a night where Jon Davis seemed to do it all for the Charlotte 49ers’ men’s basketball team, the sophomore guard’s pullup jumper with less than a second left proved to be the difference.

After Old Dominion tied the game on a free throw with 29 seconds left, Davis ran down the clock on the 49ers’ ensuing possession and delivered his team a 74-72 win on his game-clinching jumper with two-tenths of a second left.

The victory came after the 49ers (9-9, 3-4 Conference USA) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half before they started to mount their comeback at the free-throw line. They entered halftime on a 13-4 run, with nine of those points coming off free throws.

Having cut the deficit to 38-35 entering the break, Charlotte never trailed the Monarchs (11-8, 4-3 C-USA) by more than four points in the second half.

Davis scored 19 points in the second half on 7-for-12 shooting, and Charlotte's defense didn't allow a field goal in the final 4 minutes, 16 seconds to secure the win.

Three who mattered

Davis, Charlotte: Finished with a career-high 35 points, none being more important than the two he scored on his game-winning jumper with less than a second left.

Austin Ajukwa, Charlotte: The Clemson transfer played the best game of his collegiate career, scoring a career-high 17 points.

Ahmad Caver, Old Dominion: He made multiple timely shots and finished with a team-best 25 points while going 5-for-7 on 3-pointers.

Observations

▪  With about four minutes left until halftime, a scuffle broke out at midcourt as several players dove for a loose ball. A few players appeared to throw punches, and the referees went to the monitor for a lengthy review. Charlotte’s Andrien White and Anthony Vanhook as well as Old Dominion’s Jordan Baker were ultimately ejected.

▪  The 49ers shot 85.7 percent (24-for-28) from the free-throw line. The Monarchs shot just 57.1 percent (8-for-14).

Worth mentioning

▪  With 35 points, Davis became the first Charlotte player to eclipse the 35-point threshold since Leemire Goldwire scored 39 against St. Bonaventure on Feb. 9, 2008.

▪  Having defeated Southern Mississippi last Saturday, the 49ers have won back-to-back games for the first time since defeating James Madison on Nov. 30 and Oregon State on Dec. 3.

