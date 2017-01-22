Monday’s Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy Pause

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

1:05 Womens March on Charlotte

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

0:30 Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

0:58 Hornets guard Kemba Walker on NBA All-Star Game

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook