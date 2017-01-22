Monday’s Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

N.C. STATE (13-7, 2-5 ACC)
at No. 18 DUKE (15-4, 3-3)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. ESPN
To have any chance in this game, the Wolfpack big men must avoid the troubles they had in the loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, when Abdul-Malik Abu and Omer Yurtseven fouled out. Duke big man Amile Jefferson had 12 rebounds in Saturday’s come-from-behind win over Miami.
ELIZABETH CITY STATE (1-14, 0-7 CIAA)
at JOHNSON C. SMITH (7-10, 3-4)
Brayboy Gymnasium, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
This game was postponed from Jan. 7 due to the winter storm. The Vikings, who have not beaten a Division II team this season, are built around point guard Elon Edwards, team scoring leader. Robert Davis scored 20 in the Golden Bulls’ 68-67 loss Saturday at Livingstone.
PFEIFFER at WINTHROP
This game, scheduled for Winthrop, was cancelled last week by mutual agreement of the two schools.
Steve Lyttle
Comments