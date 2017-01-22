College Sports

January 22, 2017 5:35 PM

Monday’s Carolinas hoops: Regional college basketball games

N.C. STATE (13-7, 2-5 ACC)

at No. 18 DUKE (15-4, 3-3)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 7 p.m. ESPN

To have any chance in this game, the Wolfpack big men must avoid the troubles they had in the loss to Wake Forest on Saturday, when Abdul-Malik Abu and Omer Yurtseven fouled out. Duke big man Amile Jefferson had 12 rebounds in Saturday’s come-from-behind win over Miami.

ELIZABETH CITY STATE (1-14, 0-7 CIAA)

at JOHNSON C. SMITH (7-10, 3-4)

Brayboy Gymnasium, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

This game was postponed from Jan. 7 due to the winter storm. The Vikings, who have not beaten a Division II team this season, are built around point guard Elon Edwards, team scoring leader. Robert Davis scored 20 in the Golden Bulls’ 68-67 loss Saturday at Livingstone.

PFEIFFER at WINTHROP

This game, scheduled for Winthrop, was cancelled last week by mutual agreement of the two schools.

Steve Lyttle

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021

View more video

Sports Videos