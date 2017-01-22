Charlotte 49ers dig in, ‘hit back’ and win a nail-biter

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense

3:36 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!"

0:50 Women's March on Charlotte

0:30 Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist

1:48 Pro First Amendment Flash Mob

1:05 Womens March on Charlotte