Charlotte 49ers dig in, ‘hit back’ and win a nail-biter

Following a 19-point loss against Rice on Jan. 2, frustration painted Charlotte 49ers guard Jon Davis’ face as he sat at a podium in the bowels of Halton Arena.
The loss marked Charlotte’s fourth in five games. And after finishing last season with 10 wins in their final 16 games, the 49ers had yet to show signs this season of the resiliency they often displayed a season ago.
“We’ve got to learn how to take our punches better,” said Davis, a sophomore, following the Rice loss. “It seems like every time a team hits us, we don’t hit back.”
That was the case, however, until Saturday night, when Charlotte rallied from a 12-point, first-half deficit to defeat Conference USA power Old Dominion, 74-72, on a jumper by Davis with two-tenths of a second left.
The win came after the 49ers lost three players during the back-and-forth affair. Senior Anthony Vanhook and sophomore Andrien White were both ejected after a first-half scuffle with an Old Dominion player. Then freshman Quentin Jackson fouled out with about eight minutes remaining.
Davis seized control, though. He scored 35 points, including 19 in the second half, to become the first Charlotte player to reach that mark since Leemire Goldwire scored 39 against St. Bonaventure on Feb. 9, 2008.
This is a testament to where we should be – we’re in close games and we’re making the necessary plays to finish these close games. Jon Davis, Charlotte 49ers guard
In the end, Davis returned to the same podium he sat in front of three weeks ago for the postgame press conference. This time, however, he pondered over the resolve the 49ers showed – the same type they often played with last year.
“This game just showed that this is a testament to where we should be – we’re in close games and we’re making the necessary plays to finish these close games,” Davis said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
Mark Price, sandwich maker
As part of the Coaches vs. Cancer campaign, Charlotte coach Mark Price will join a local cancer survivor Tuesday to help raise cancer awareness and support by making Subway sandwiches.
From noon to 1 p.m., Price will be at the Subway at 8552 University City Blvd.
