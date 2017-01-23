Tuesday’s college basketball games to watch

DUQUESNE (9-11, 2-5 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (9-8, 2-4)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m., Time Warner Cable (channels 77, 323)
With NBA All-Star Stephen Curry to be honored at halftime by alma mater Davidson, the game is a sellout. The student section will be named in honor of Curry, the school’s all-time leading scorer. ...Mike Lewis II leads Duquesne in scoring (12.3 points a game), but the Dukes are shooting only 43 percent from the floor. ...Peyton Aldridge has led Davidson in scoring seven of the past nine games.
WAKE FOREST (12-7, 3-4 ACC) at SYRACUSE (11-9, 3-4)
Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y., 8 p.m., WMYT-TV
Wake Forest snapped a 25-game ACC road losing streak Saturday at Wake Forest, with John Collins (23 points, nine rebounds) leading the way. ...Syracuse, a preseason Top 25 team, is off to its worst start in Jim Boeheim’s 41 years as coach.
AUBURN (13-6, 3-4 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (15-4, 5-1)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Sports Network
Mustapha Heron (15.6 points, 6.2 rebounds) leads Auburn, which is coming off a victory over Alabama. Sindarius Thornwell is coming off a 34-point performance in the Gamecocks’ 85-69 loss Saturday at Kentucky.
Steve Lyttle
