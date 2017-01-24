Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

QUEENS (17-1, 11-1 South Atlantic) at NEWBERRY (12-6, 7-5)
Eleazer Arena, Newberry, S.C., 8 p.m.
This could be a dangerous spot for a Queens team with a loss and two overtime victories in its past five games. ...Newberry has scored 100 or more points eight times (and has allowed 100 or more nine times). ...Jalin Alexander, a Newberry native, has taken over Queens’ scoring lead (14.7 a game).
WINSTON-SALEM STATE (7-10, 3-4 CIAA) at J.C. SMITH (8-10, 4-4)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem State’s Robert Colon and the Golden Bulls’ Robert Davis each average 15.1 points and are in the top 10 of CIAA scoring. ...The Bulls’ Christian Thomas has climbed to third in rebounding in the CIAA (8.2 a game),
Steve Lyttle
Comments