Stephen Curry draws a crowd; Jack Gibbs steals the show for Davidson against Duquesne

With the student section being named in his honor, Stephen Curry, Davidson’s all-time leading scorer and a two-time NBA MVP for the Golden State Warriors, drew thousands of fans to Belk Arena on Tuesday night.
But it was senior guard Jack Gibbs who wooed them with his play on the court.
Gibbs scored 21 points in the second half and finished with a game-high 32, helping the Wildcats stave off a comeback by Duquesne in their 74-60 win.
Davidson (10-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10) took control of the game from the onset, scoring the first 10 points. The Wildcats never looked back in the first half, and their defense propelled them to a 39-16 halftime lead.
The Dukes (9-12, 2-6) started to find their rhythm in the second half, pulling to a six-point deficit during in the waning minutes. Gibbs, however, ensured the Wildcats secured the win by scoring 13 points in the final 6 minutes, 53 seconds.
Three who mattered
Gibbs, Davidson: His play down the stretch proved to be crucial for the Wildcats.
Kishawn Pritchett, Davidson: A freshman forward who graduated from Lake Norman High, he scored a career-high 10 points and added six rebounds.
Emile Blackman, Duquesne: He scored a team-best 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting.
Observations
▪ Among Curry’s Warriors teammates who attended Tuesday’s game were forward David West and guard Shaun Livingston.
▪ The Dukes entered Tuesday ranked second in the A-10, behind Davidson, in 3-point shooting. The Wildcats held Duquesne to 26.1 percent (6-for-23) from behind the arc.
Worth mentioning
▪ Duquesne’s 22.2 first-half field goal percentage marked the first time Davidson held an opponent under 25 percent shooting in a half since limiting Furman to 18.2 percent in the first half on Feb. 20, 2013.
▪ Davidson forced 18 turnovers, matching the season-high set against Mercer on Nov. 29.
Comments