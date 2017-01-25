College Sports

Thursday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (9-9, 3-4 Conference USA) at NORTH TEXAS (6-13, 0-7)

UNT Coliseum, Denton, Texas, 8 p.m.

Charlotte guard Jon Davis is C-USA Player of the Week after scoring 35 points Saturday against Old Dominion. ...North Texas’ eight straight losses include a 101-76 pounding at Charlotte on New Year’s Eve. Center Jeremy Combs leads the Mean Green in scoring (10.2 points a game) and rebounding (6.4).

VIRGINIA TECH (15-4, 4-3 ACC) at No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (18-3, 6-1)

Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 8 p.m., ESPN

Virginia Tech is third in ACC field-goal shooting (about 48 percent), led by Zack LeDay’s 52-percent mark. ...The Tar Heels’ Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte High) leads the league in offensive rebounds (82), 15 ahead of second-place Bonzie Colson of Notre Dame.

WINTHROP (15-4, 7-1 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (11-10, 4-4)

Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Winthrop’s Keon Johnson remains second in the league in scoring (20.3 points a game). ... Gardner-Webb guard LaQuincy Rideau leads the Big South in assists (4.8) and steals (3.1).

