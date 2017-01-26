Charlotte 49ers’ 2017 football schedule to feature 6 bowl teams from last season

The Charlotte 49ers’ 2017 football season will begin Sept. 2 at Eastern Michigan and end with a home game against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 25. In between, the 49ers will face their fair share of challenges.
Charlotte’s schedule features a program-high six teams that appeared in bowls last season. Among those teams are nonconference foes Eastern Michigan and Kansas State.
The 49ers’ visit to Kansas State on Sept. 9 will mark their third game against a Power Five opponent after playing Kentucky in 2015 and Louisville in 2016. Coach Brad Lambert played for the Wildcats from 1984-87.
Charlotte’s home opener is Sept. 16 against N.C. A&T. Quarterback Hasaan Klugh played seven games for the Aggies as a freshman in 2014 before transferring to Charlotte.
The 49ers will open Conference USA play at Florida International on Sept. 30. Former North Carolina coach Butch Davis was named the Panthers’ head coach in November.
In perhaps its toughest conference game, Charlotte will visit defending C-USA champion Western Kentucky on Oct. 14. This will be the 49ers’ first game against the Hilltoppers.
Charlotte’s regular-season finale against Florida Atlantic, led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, will be its first at home since moving to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2015.
Ala.-Birmingham returns to C-USA in football after not fielding a team the past two seasons. With the addition of the Blazers, who Charlotte will host on Oct. 21, C-USA will feature two divisions with seven teams. The 49ers will be in the East Division with Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky.
All games are subject to date changes for national television.
2017 schedule
Sept. 2 at Eastern Michigan
Sept. 9 at Kansas State
Sept. 16 vs. North Carolina A&T
Sept. 23 vs. Georgia State
Sept. 30 at Florida International
Oct. 7 vs. Marshall
Oct. 14 at Western Kentucky
Oct. 21 vs. UAB
Oct. 28 BYE
Nov. 4 at Old Dominion
Nov. 11 vs. Middle Tennessee
Nov. 18 at Southern Mississippi
Nov. 25 vs. Florida Atlantic
Comments