Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (10-9, 4-4 Conference USA) at RICE (13-8, 3-5)
Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston, 8 p.m.
Rice outrebounded the 49ers 46-35 in its Jan. 2 victory at Charlotte, led by forward Egor Koulechov (11 rebounds). ... Freshman Quentin Jackson had 17 points and nine rebounds Thursday in Charlotte’s 82-81 win against North Texas.
DAVIDSON (10-8, 3-4 Atlantic 10) at FORDHAM (9-11, 3-4)
Rose Hill Gymnasium, New York, noon, NBC Sports Network
Davidson’s Jack Gibbs (22.4 points a game) and Peyton Aldridge (20.8) are the No. 2-ranked scoring duo in Division I. ... Fordham is tough defensively, with Joseph Chartouny leading Division I in steals per game (3.54).
No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA (19-3, 7-1 ACC) at MIAMI (13-6, 3-4)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., 1 p.m., WBTV
North Carolina takes the floor just 40 hours after finishing their victory against Virginia Tech, and Miami is 9-1 at home this season. ... Miami’s Davon Reed has double-figures scoring in six of the Hurricanes’ seven ACC games.
CLEMSON (11-8, 1-6 ACC) at PITTSBURGH (12-8, 1-6)
Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh, noon.
Jaron Blossongame needs eight points to become the 11th Clemson player with 1,500 or more career points. Pitt’s Jamel Artis (21.3 points a game) and Michael Young (20.7) are 1-2 in ACC scoring, but the Panthers have lost five straight.
No. 17 DUKE (15-5, 3-4 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (12-8, 3-5)
Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 3 p.m., WMYT
Duke has lost three of four. ... The Blue Devils’ Luke Kennard (20 points off the bench) was a bright spot in Monday’s loss to N.C. State. ... Wake Forest’s Keyshawn Woods, a transfer from Charlotte, is shooting 45 percent on 3-pointers.
No. 23 SOUTH CAROLINA (16-4, 6-1 SEC) at MISSOURI (5-14, 0-7)
Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Mo., 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
Chris Silva averages nearly two blocks a game for South Carolina, the SEC defensive leader. ... Missouri’s Terrence Phillips averages nearly five assists and two steals a game.
HIGH POINT (11-10, 5-4 Big South) at WINTHROP (16-4, 8-1)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
Miles Bowman Jr. had 15 points and 12 rebounds in High Point’s overtime win Thursday against Charleston Southern. ... Xavier Cooks has led Winthrop in free throws, assists and rebounds during its seven-game winning streak.
GARDNER-WEBB (11-11, 4-5 Big South) at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (7-13, 3-6)
CSU Fieldhouse, Charleston, S.C., 5:30 p.m.
Both teams suffered narrow defeats Thursday. ... Reserve D.J. Laster scored 20 points in 25 minutes for the Bulldogs against Winthrop. ... Cortez Mitchell scored a career-high 21 for the Bucs in their loss to High Point.
CARSON-NEWMAN (12-7, 9-4 South Atlantic) at No. 8 QUEENS (18-1, 12-1)
Curry Arena, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Carson-Newman has the 1-2 punch of Charles Clark (20.8 points a game) and Sawyer Williams (19.1 points and league-leading 9.8 rebounds). ... Queens forward Daniel Camps is shooting 67 percent from the floor, second-best in the SAC.
SHAW (9-10, 5-4 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (8-11, 4-5)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Shaw’s Larry Richardson is shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. ... The Golden Bulls’ Gabon Williams (West Charlotte High) had 13 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s overtime loss to Winston-Salem State.
Steve Lyttle
