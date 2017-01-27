5 takeaways from the Charlotte 49ers’ win at North Texas

With North Texas aiming for its first win in more than a month, Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball coach Mark Price called the Mean Green “a scary opponent” ahead of Thursday’s road game.
North Texas seemed on the verge of that victory against the 49ers, entering halftime leading by 14 points. However, Charlotte outscored the Mean Green 53-38 in the second half to secure an 82-81 win.
The victory marked the third straight for the 49ers (10-9, 4-4 Conference USA) and came without senior Anthony Vanhook and sophomore Andrien White, who served one-game NCAA suspensions after participating in a fight during Saturday’s win against Old Dominion. North Texas fell to 6-14, 0-8.
Here are five takeaways from Charlotte’s comeback victory:
Win sealed at free-throw line
After finding success at the foul line all season, the 49ers attempted only two free throws in the first half.
However, Charlotte went 17-for-18 on free throws after halftime and made all 13 of its attempts in the final 3 minutes, 10 seconds.
Freshmen show maturity
Freshman guard Quentin Jackson went 8-for-8 on free throws in the final 2 1/2 minutes. He finished with 17 points and added a career-high nine rebounds.
Freshman forward Najee Garvin also played a crucial role, registering 11 points and a career-high eight rebounds in his second start.
Better ball movement in second half
The 49ers displayed good ball movement early, recording three assists on their first seven possession to seize a 13-3 lead.
Charlotte recorded one assist in the final 16 1/2 minutes of the first half and entered halftime shooting 37.5 percent before playing with much more fluidity in the second, when it shot 48.5 percent.
Ajukwa stepping up
Redshirt junior forward Austin Ajukwa, who sat out the first nine games because of NCAA transfer rules, seems more comfortable on the floor.
After scoring a career-high 17 points against Old Dominion, the Clemson transfer followed that performance with 13 points and 10 rebounds, marking his first career double-double.
A much-needed road win
Thursday’s road victory was the 49ers’ second this season and their first since winning at Elon on Nov. 14. Charlotte hasn’t won consecutive road games in a season since the 2014-15 campaign, and a victory at Rice on Saturday could go a long way.
