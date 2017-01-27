Experienced 49ers focused on ending NCAA baseball drought

Since going 19-31-1 in 2014, its first season back in Conference USA after eight years in the Atlantic 10, the Charlotte 49ers’ baseball team has increased its overall and conference wins totals each season.
Even with such advancements, Charlotte hasn't posted a winning record in four years.
But as the 49ers took the field at Hayes Stadium on Friday, the first day of official practices across the NCAA, they did so with lofty expectations for this upcoming season.
“Conference USA is a really good conference,” said junior second baseman Brett Netzer, one of three 49ers on the preseason all-conference team. “But just improving one or two games every year isn’t what we’re after. We’re about catching that No. 1 spot.”
Charlotte finished eighth in C-USA and qualified for the conference tournament last season. This year, the 49ers were picked to finish tied for sixth with Florida International in the preseason poll conducted by the league’s 12 head coaches.
Four C-USA teams reached the NCAA tournament last season. That included Louisiana Tech, which placed fifth in the conference with a 42-20 record.
Now, after steadily improving over the past three seasons, the 49ers hope a strong finish in C-USA can propel them to their first NCAA regional appearance since 2011.
“The next step is to compete for a conference championship and the next step is to compete for a regional one,” said coach Loren Hibbs about the process his team has undergone since rejoining C-USA. “We’ve done that before in every league we’ve been in.
“These guys know what the level of expectation is and that’s the next step for us.”
Veteran leadership could be key
Charlotte, which opens its season at home against West Virginia on Feb. 17, returns eight of its nine positional starters and its entire weekend rotation after losing just three players to graduation.
With East Carolina transfer Jackson Mims expected to fill the lone vacancy at third base, the 49ers will likely rely on their experience as they navigate what Hibbs touts as the toughest schedule in program history.
“We’ve got more guys now who are Conference USA-ready, but we’ve got to play,” said Hibbs, who enters his 25th season as the 49ers’ coach. “We’ve got to show up and we’ve got to play, and that’s going to be a challenge each and every time we go out there.”
