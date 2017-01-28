College Sports

January 28, 2017 7:50 PM

High Point snaps Winthrop 7-game win streak in OT

Observer Staff and News Services

ROCK HILL

Andre Fox hit a jumper with 19 seconds left in the game and High Point held on to earn an 83-80 overtime victory at Winthrop Saturday for the Panthers' fifth-straight victory and earn a season split with the Eagles in the Big South Conference.

The victory snapped Winthrop's seven-game win streak — and was the second win at Winthrop for High Point in the last three seasons — and just the fifth home-court loss to a conference opponent.

Miles Bowman Jr. finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead High Point (12-10, 6-4).

Keon Johnson hit 11 of 18 from the field and put up 31 points to lead Winthrop (16-5, 8-2), with Xavier Cooks adding another 19.

Shaw 66, Johnson C. Smith 63: JCSU (8-12, 4-6 CIAA) falls to 1-4 in the CIAA’s Southern Division. Robert Davis and Christian Williams each scored 15 for the Golden Bulls.

Queens 72, Carson-Newman 70: Queens (19-1, 13-1 South Atlantic) led at home by 11 points with 8:20 to play, then held off a Carson-Newman rally to complete the home-and-home sweep. Jalin Alexander led the Royals’ scoring for the fourth straight game with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Texas-Arlington 83, Appalachian State 67: Ronshad Shabazz led the Mountaineers (6-13, 1-7 Sun Belt) with 33 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers. Appalachian led 32-24 at halftime, holding UTA to its lowest first-half point total of the season. But UTA broke out after intermission by shooting 54.5 percent the rest of the way.

Gardner-Webb 85, Charleston Southern 76: Guard LaQuincy Rideau led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (12-11, 5-5 Big South) with 17 points.

WOMEN

Richmond 62, Davidson 51: Davidson (3-18, 1-8 Atlantic 10) nearly erased a 16-point deficit. The Wildcats pulled to within two points twice in the final five minutes, but went just 2-of-9 down the stretch. Junior Justine Lyon led Davidson with 20 points.

Johnson C. Smith 75, Shaw 68: Junior Kendall Adams led JCSU with 19 points, including 8-of-11 from the field. JCSU (15-5, 8-2 CIAA) improves to 4-1 within the Southern Division.

Carson-Newman 58, Queens 47: Senior McKell Oliverio led Queens (4-14, 4-9 SAC) with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. Queens committed 16 turnovers in the first half.

