Could Charlotte 49ers’ troubles at Rice signal problems ahead?

The Charlotte 49ers’ men’s basketball team suffered its worst loss of Conference USA play on Jan. 2 when it fell to Rice by 19 points at home.
A rematch with the Owls in Houston Saturday presented the 49ers a chance to avenge that loss and extend their winning streak to a season-high four games. However, neither occurred.
After entering halftime trailing by just five points, Charlotte couldn’t keep up with the Owls in the second half. Rice shot 60.7 percent after the break and handed the 49ers an 84-67 defeat.
[SATURDAY'S RECAPS: Charlotte 49ers men, women fall to Rice]
[ COLLEGE BASKETBALL | MEN: Scores | Polls | WOMEN: Scores | Polls ]
Here are five takeaways from the loss:
Another devastating run
The 49ers (10-10, 4-5 C-USA) jumped out to an 8-5 lead within the first three minutes before the Owls (14-8, 4-5) responded with a 14-0 run. Charlotte answered that, but it never led again.
These sorts of runs have doomed the 49ers. Nine of their opponents have combined for 10 runs in which they’ve scored 10 or more straight points. Charlotte is 2-7 in those games.
Koulechov exposes 49ers’ defense
Charlotte has often struggled to defend stretch-fours, power forwards who can stretch a defense.
That was the case once again against Rice’s Egor Koulechov. After he registered 18 points and 11 rebounds in their first meeting, Koulechov scored 23 points and added nine rebounds against the 49ers Saturday.
Charlotte faces a pair of stretch-fours this week in Florida Atlantic’s Jeantal Cylla and Florida International’s Elmo Stephen.
Inconsistent 3-point shooting
After going 5-for-13 on 3-pointers in the first half, the 49ers went 0-for-7 in the second.
It’s typical for shooters’ legs to tire as a game wears on. That was evident with Charlotte in eight January games, during which they shot 40.4 percent on 3-pointers in the first half and 31.2 percent in the second.
White’s struggles continue
Sophomore Andrien White, as well as senior Anthony Vanhook, didn’t play Thursday against North Texas after being suspended one game by the NCAA for participating in a fight against Old Dominion last Saturday.
In his return, White, who entered Saturday as the 49ers’ second-leading scorer, failed to score against Rice. He’s averaged four points and shot 26.1 percent over the past four games.
Hoping to avoid a hangover
Charlotte’s last loss against Rice sparked a season-worst four-game losing streak. The 49ers can’t afford a similar lull entering this week’s two-game homestand, which will be followed by a three-game road trip against C-USA powers UAB, Middle Tennessee and Old Dominion.
Comments