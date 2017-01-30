College Sports

January 30, 2017 4:55 PM

Tuesday’s college basketball games to watch

DAVIDSON (11-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10)

at SAINT JOSEPH’S (10-10, 3-5)

Hagan Arena, Philadelphia, 8 p.m.,

Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge each scored 28 Saturday in Davidson’s win at Fordham. The Wildcats are 9-1 this season when holding opponents under 40 percent from the floor. ...Saint Joseph’s - led by Deandre Bembry (17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds a game) - is averaging 40 percent from this field.

PITTSBURGH (12-9, 1-7 ACC)

at No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (19-4, 7-2)

Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis (21.1 points a game) and Michael Young (20.3) rank first and third in ACC scoring, but the Panthers have lost seven straight. ...The Tar Heels lead the ACC in assists, but it’s a team effort. Junior Joel Berry II (4.0) ranks 10th among individual assist leaders..

WAKE FOREST (12-9, 3-6 ACC)

at BOSTON COLLEGE (9-13, 2-7)

Silvio Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., 7 p.m., ESPNU

John Collins leads the league in field goal percentage (60.6) and is Wake Forest’s top scorer. ...Boston College sophomore Jerome Robinson has climbed to fourth in ACC scoring (19.8 points a game).

Steve Lyttle

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Appalachian State, East Carolina to play football in Charlotte in 2021

View more video

Sports Videos