Tuesday’s college basketball games to watch

DAVIDSON (11-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10)
at SAINT JOSEPH’S (10-10, 3-5)
Hagan Arena, Philadelphia, 8 p.m.,
Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge each scored 28 Saturday in Davidson’s win at Fordham. The Wildcats are 9-1 this season when holding opponents under 40 percent from the floor. ...Saint Joseph’s - led by Deandre Bembry (17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds a game) - is averaging 40 percent from this field.
PITTSBURGH (12-9, 1-7 ACC)
at No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (19-4, 7-2)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis (21.1 points a game) and Michael Young (20.3) rank first and third in ACC scoring, but the Panthers have lost seven straight. ...The Tar Heels lead the ACC in assists, but it’s a team effort. Junior Joel Berry II (4.0) ranks 10th among individual assist leaders..
WAKE FOREST (12-9, 3-6 ACC)
at BOSTON COLLEGE (9-13, 2-7)
Silvio Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass., 7 p.m., ESPNU
John Collins leads the league in field goal percentage (60.6) and is Wake Forest’s top scorer. ...Boston College sophomore Jerome Robinson has climbed to fourth in ACC scoring (19.8 points a game).
Steve Lyttle
