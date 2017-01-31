Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

GEORGIA TECH (13-8, 5-4 ACC) at CLEMSON (12-8, 2-6)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 7 p.m., Fox Sports Carolinas
Georgia Tech’s Ben Lammers leads the league in blocked shots (3.3 per game) and is second in rebounds (9.7). ... Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell (Cuthbertson High) has 16 assists against two turnovers the past two games.
SYRACUSE (13-9, 5-4 ACC) at N.C. STATE (14-8, 3-6)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Syracuse’s Andrew White III has climbed to 10th in ACC scoring (16.7 points a game). ... N.C. State freshmen Dennis Smith’s eight-point output Saturday against Louisville was the first time this season he hasn’t scored in double figures.
No. 19 SOUTH CAROLINA (17-4, 7-1 SEC) at LSU (9-11, 1-7)
Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, La., 9 p.m., SEC Sports Network
If Sindarius Thornwell starts, he will pass B.J. McKie and Melvin Watson for first place in career starts at South Carolina. ...Guard Antonio Blakeney averages 16 points for LSU, which has lost seven straight.
WINTHROP (16-5, 8-2 Big South) at RADFORD (9-13, 4-6)
Donald Dedmon Center, Radford, Va., 7 p.m.
Winthrop is 5-0 in league road games this season, and Keon Johnson averages 23 points away from home. ...Reserve Caleb Tanner scored 20 points for Radford in a January loss to Winthrop.
GARDNER-WEBB (12-11, 5-5 Big South) at CAMPBELL (1-11, 4-6)
Pope Convocation Center, Buies Creek, 7 p.m.
Both teams have standout guards. Gardner Webb’s LaQuincy Rideau leads the Big South in assists (4.8 per game) and steals (3.1). Campbell’s Chris Clemons (22.9 points; 43.5 percent from the floor) leads the league in scoring.
No. 8 QUEENS (19-1, 13-1 South Atlantic) at COKER (7-13, 4-10)
Harris & Louise DeLoach Center, Hartsville, S.C., 8 p.m.
Jalin Alexander has been the top scorer the past four games for Queens, which has won by narrow margins in recent weeks. ...Guard JaQuez Motleyu (13.3 points a game) is the only Coker player averaging in double figures.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (8-12, 4-6 CIAA) at VIRGINIA UNION (17-5, 9-1)
Barco-Stevens Hall, Richmond, 7:30 p.m.
Robert Davis (15 points a game) continues to lead J.C. Smith, which lost two narrow decisions last week. ...Ray Anderson (18 points a game) leads Virginia Union, which has won nine of its past 10.
Steve Lyttle
Comments