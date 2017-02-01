5 takeaways from Davidson’s win at Saint Joseph’s

Early in January, the Davidson men’s basketball team appeared to be a shadow of the team that challenged North Carolina and Kansas in December.
The Wildcats opened Atlantic 10 play with an 0-2 record, its worst start to conference play since the 1992-93 season, before falling to 1-3. However, Davidson has since turned a corner.
That continued Tuesday in Philadelphia, where the Wildcats defeated Saint Joseph’s 75-60 for their fourth win in their past five games. Davidson (12-8, 5-4 A-10) improved to above .500 in conference play for the first time this season.
Here are five takeaways from the win:
Aldridge carries Wildcats
Junior forward Peyton Aldridge registered his ninth career double-double with 31 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.
Aldridge helped push the Wildcats’ first-half lead to as many as 17 points, scoring 20 on 7-for-7 shooting.
Gibbs endures
Senior guard Jack Gibbs, the A-10’s leading scorer, was hobbled by a left knee injury and recorded a season-low six points.
After tweaking his knee Saturday at Fordham, Gibbs went to the locker room with about 14 minutes left after re-aggravating the injury Tuesday. He returned about four minutes later.
Gibbs didn’t leave the court again until 38 seconds remained..
Gudmundsson pushing past injury
Freshman guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson missed the Wildcats’ win over Virginia Commonwealth on Jan. 14 because of a lower back injury before struggling against La Salle five days later.
Since then, he’s regained his stride. Gudmundsson finished with a career-high 14 points and seven rebounds Tuesday and is averaging 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past three games.
Bench contributors
Davidson relied on an eight-man rotation because of injuries to freshman Dusan Kovacevic and juniors Nathan Ekwu and Jordan Watkins.
In their absences, senior Andrew McAuliffe and junior Oskar Michelsen played 24 combined minutes after totaling 152 through 19 games.
Wildcats streaking
Winners of three straight, the Wildcats sit in seventh place in the A-10, two games behind first-place Dayton and Richmond. A two-game home stand against Rhode Island (Friday) and George Mason (Wednesday, Feb. 8) serves as a chance for Davidson to continue building momentum.
