Duke clamps down to dominate Clemson

10:06 Syracuse's Jim Boeheim: Our guys made a couple of unbelievable plays Pause

0:50 NC State's Abu: It feels like a million but it is just one

7:38 NC State's Gottfried on loss to Syracuse: 'That one hurts'

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

0:29 Alabama's Jonathan Allen on Clemson's Deshaun Watson

1:09 Alabama's Nick Saban on Bear Bryant

1:07 World Hijab Day

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude