Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (5-17, 1-8 Conference USA) at CHARLOTTE (10-11, 4-6)
Halton Arena, Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Despite the record, Florida International has the league’s top rebounder (Michael Kessens, 9.5 per game) and fourth-best scorer (Donte McGill, 19.0 points). ...Jon Davis had 19 points and nine assists in Charlotte’s 77-75 loss Thursday to Florida Atlantic. Fans are asked to bring canned and nonperishable foods for a Boy Scout food drive.
PITTSBURGH (12-10, 1-8 ACC) at No. 21 DUKE (17-5, 5-4)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 1 p.m., WBTV
Pittsburgh’s Jamel Artis (20.8 points a game) and Michael Young (20.3) are the ACC’s top scorers. ...Duke’s Luke Kennard is third in scoring (20.2) and second in field goal percentage (54 percent).
No. 20 NOTRE DAME (17-6, 6-4 ACC) at No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (20-4, 8-2)
Dean Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 6 p.m., ESPN
Watch the battle under the basket. Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson (10.6 rebounds a game) and Charlotte native Kennedy Meeks (9.5) of the Tar Heels rank first and third in the ACC in rebounding.
GEORGIA (13-9, 4-5 SEC) at No. 19 SOUTH CAROLINA (18-4, 8-1)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 2 p.m., ESPN2
In a Jan. 7 meeting in Athens, Ga., South Carolina 77-71 behind P.J. Dozier’s 24 points and seven rebounds. ... Georgia’s Yante Maten had 18 points and 10 rebounds. ...South Carolina will honor its 1997 SEC championship team at halftime.
MIAMI (14-7, 4-5 ACC) at N.C. STATE (14-9, 3-7)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 3 p.m., WMYT
N.C. State has lost three of four and needs victories for its postseason hopes. ...Bruce Brown (1.3 steals a game) and Kamari Murphy (8.0 rebounds) lead the tough Miami defense. ...Maverick Rowan scored 31 points in N.C. State’s midweek loss to Syracuse.
GEORGIA TECH (13-9, 5-5 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (13-9, 4-6)
Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, 3 p.m., FSCR
Georgia Tech center Ben Lammers (9.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks) has dominated inside this season. He’ll face a test against Wake Forest’s Jon Collins (17.5 points, 7.2 rebounds).
CAMPBELL (11-12, 4-7 Big South) at WINTHROP (17-5, 9-2)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
This game features the Big South’s top two scorers – Campbell’s Chris Clemons (23 points) and Winthrop’s Keon Johnson (20.7).
LONGWOOD (6-16, 3-8 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (13-11, 6-5)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, Noon
Injury-plagued Longwood, loser of eight straight, is getting 20.2 points from Kris Lane in Big South games. ...Over its past 100 minutes, Gardner-Webb is shooting 61 percent from the floor.
BREVARD (2-19, 0-15 South Atlantic) at No. 7 QUEENS (20-1, 14-1)
Levine Athletic Center, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Stevie Williams (17.7 points) is a bright spot for struggling Brevard. ...Queens was sharp Wednesday in a 114-77 win at Coker, as Todd Withers had 17 points and eight rebounds..
JOHNSON C. SMITH (8-13, 4-7 CIAA) at FAYETTEVILLE STATE (8-13, 5-6)
Felton J. Capel Arena, Fayetteville, 4 p.m.
Johnson C. Smith shot only 34 percent from the floor in a Jan. 14 home loss to Fayetteville, with the Broncos’ Joshua Dawson scoring 17 points. ... Johnson C. Smith’s Robert Davis is second in CIAA in free-throw percentage (86.1).
