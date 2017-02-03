Davidson falters down stretch, falls 70-59, to Rhode Island

Davidson’s offense sputtered to a halt down the stretch Friday night, and the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak ended in a 70-59 nationally-televised loss to visiting Rhode Island.
The Wildcats (12-9, 5-5 Atlantic 10) were outscored 28-8 in the final 11 minutes of the Atlantic 10 game and scored only one basket in the final 8:15 – on a tip-in by Peyton Aldridge with two seconds remaining.
“We exhausted ourselves, playing as hard as we did defensively for 30 minutes,” Davidson coach Bob McKillop said. “And they (Rhode Island) didn’t.”
The Rams (15-7, 7-3), who rank among the A-10 leaders in most defensive categories, limited Davidson’s 1-2 scoring punch of Jack Gibbs and Aldridge to a total of 19 points. Each is averaging more than 20 a game.
Davidson made 7 of its first 11 second-half shots and was up 51-42 with 11:05 to play. But with Ram defenders in their faces – closely contesting every pass and shot – the Wildcats made only 2 of 16 for the rest of the half.
“They did a good job of running us off the 3-point line,” said Davidson’s Will Magarity, a bright spot in the loss with 19 points and eight rebounds. “We missed some shots and made some bad decisions.”
3 who mattered
Jeff Dowtin, Rhode Island: He hit 7-of-11 from the floor, scored 19 points, and held Gibbs to 12 points.
Kuran Iverson, Rhode Island: He held Aldridge to 7 points, while grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.
Will Magarity, Davidson: He made 7-of-11 field-goal attempts, scoring 19 points and grabbing eight rebounds. The rest of the team hit 12-of-43 from the floor.
Observations
▪ Free throws kept Davidson in the game in the first half. The Wildcats hit 11 of 13. Rhode Island didn’t make its first foul shot until two minutes before intermission.
▪ Gibbs, the A-10’s leading scorer, got sick in the locker room at halftime, McKillop said. He finished with 12 points but was 2-of-13 from the floor.
Worth mentioning
▪ Davidson’s appearance on national TV Friday night (ESPN2) is part of a February trend. Four of the Wildcats’ next six games will get national airing.
▪ Rams’ senior forward Kuran Iverson is related to both Allen Iverson and Marcus Camby.
▪ Friday’s game was the 850th for Davidson coach Bob McKillop, whose record is 528-322.
They said it
“This was a tough one. We really played hard. I’m disappointed for our players – not in them.” – Davidson coach Bob McKillop.
