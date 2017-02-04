Kevin Knox’s official visit to UNC postponed to later in the month

Kevin Knox’s official visit to North Carolina will be postponed, his father, Kevin Knox Sr., confirmed Saturday morning.
Knox was supposed to have his final official visit to UNC this weekend. But an Orange County water crisis caused UNC officials to classes on Friday, and reschedule its game on Saturday to Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will also be played in Greensboro.
The elder Knox said, his son will instead make his official visit to UNC on Feb. 18, when the Tar Heels play Virginia at home.
Knox, a 6-9, 205-pound wing player, is one of the most-highly sought after recruits in the country. He has already visited Florida State, Duke and Kentucky, who are also making strong pitches.
Who is Kevin Knox? Read his story in the link below:
http://www.newsobserver.com/sports/college/acc/article127499594.html
Knox, who plays for Tampa Catholic in Tampa Bay, previously said he will choose one of those four schools in March, after the high school basketball season. UNC currently has four commitments, headlined by 6-2, 175-pound four-star guard Jalek Felton, who is ranked No. 27, according to scout.com.
The water crisis began on Friday morning, when the Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA) announced that a “major water main” broke. That incident followed the temporarily closure of the Jones Ferry Water Treatment Plant, a water treatment facility.
Later on Friday afternoon, OWASA on its website issued “Do Not Drink Order” posted to its website.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments