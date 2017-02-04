Sunday’s college basketball games to watch

No. 20 NOTRE DAME (17-6, 6-4 ACC)
vs. No. 12 NORTH CAROLINA (20-4, 8-2)
Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, 1 p.m., ESPN News
North Carolina loses its homecourt advantage, with the game moved from Chapel Hill because of the city’s water problems. Watch the battle under the basket. ...Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson (10.6 rebounds a game) and Charlotte native Kennedy Meeks (9.5) of the Tar Heels rank first and third in the ACC in rebounding.
CLEMSON (13-8, 3-6 ACC) at No. 15 FLORIDA STATE (19-4, 7-3)
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla., 12:30 p.m. ,ESPNU
Forward Jaron Blossongame ranks among Clemson’s top 10 in scoring and rebounding. ... Florida State snapped a two-game skid with a midweek victory at Miami. Point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes averages about 2.5 assists for every turnover.
Steve Lyttle
