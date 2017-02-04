Area college basketball: Winthrop downs Campbell on Keon Johnson's career night

Keon Johnson scored a career-high 39 points shooting 5 of 9 on 3-pointers – and set a school record with 256 career 3s – and Winthrop beat Campbell 76-62 on Saturday.
Johnson eclipsed the record of 254 career 3s set by LaShawn Coulter (1990-95). Johnson also became the 16th Big South Conference player to score more than 1,800 career points.
Xavier Cooks scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Winthrop (18-5, 9-2), which has won two straight. His free throw put the Eagles up for good 23-22 in the first half and Winthrop led 32-24 at halftime after a 10-2 run in which Johnson scored six.
Johnson hit his fifth 3 and the Eagles extended their lead to 16 with 2:55 left to play after Campbell went scoreless for 4:28.
Chris Clemons scored 24 points and Mogga Lado added 10 for Campbell (11-13, 4-8), which finished shooting 38.9 percent from the floor to Winthrop's and 52 percent.
Campbell has lost three straight.
Gardner-Webb 90, Longwood 64: David Efianayi scored 20 points on crisp 8-for-10 shooting and Gardner-Webb was 54 percent from the floor, defeating visiting Longwood to win its third straight game.
Laquincy Rideau and Tyrell Nelson each scored 15 points for Gardner-Webb (14-11, 7-5 Big South), with Rideau adding eight steals and Nelson 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season. Liam O'Reilly added 14 points off the bench on four 3-pointers for the Runnin' Bulldogs.
Isaiah Walton scored 20 points to lead Longwood (6-17, 3-9), which is down to seven healthy scholarship players after losing four to injury and one to grades. The Lancers have lost nine in a row.
Gardner-Webb was up 22-17 midway through the first half before going on a 16-3 run to put the game out of reach. Rideau had four of his eight steals during the run, including consecutive plays that led to a dunk of his own and a layup for Nelson.
Johnson C. Smith 67, Fayetteville State 54: Junior forward Gabon Williams led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds in JCSU’s (9-13, 5-7 CIAA) road win.
Queens 72, Brevard 50: The Royals (21-1, 15-1 South Atlantic) cruised past Brevard, winless in the SAC, in their homecoming game. Senior forward Daniel Camps led Queens with 16 points and eight rebounds.
WOMEN
Charlotte 101, Florida International 54: Senior Ciara Gregory set four 49ers’ team records from behind the 3-point arc and the 49ers (17-5, 9-2 Conference USA) never looked back after a dominating start in a 101-54 road win. Gregory set Charlotte marks for career 3-pointers made (204), single-season 3-pointers made (75), single-season 3-pointers attempted (208) and single-game 3-pointers made (9). She finished with 32 points.
Brevard 58, Queens 49: McKell Oliverio led the Royals (4-17, 4-12) with 18 points, while Cheyenne Logan recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Johnson C. Smith 61, Fayetteville State 55: Senior guard Anika Jones led all scorers with 20 points as the Golden Bulls’ (16-6, 9-3 CIAA) won on the road.
