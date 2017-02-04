Photos: NC State loses to Miami | 02.04.17

N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks to his team before the Wolfpack's game against Miami at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) shoots as Miami's Dewan Huell (20) defends.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives by Miami's Ja'Quan Newton (0).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket past Miami's Dewan Huell (20).
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3), right, celebrates with Dennis Smith Jr. (4) after making a three-pointer.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives by Miami's Ja'Quan Newton (0).
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half.
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) slams in two.
Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga talks to his team during the first half.
Miami's Ja'Quan Newton (0) pulls in a rebound from N.C. State's Ted Kapita (23).
Ms. Wuf reacts during the first half.
Miami's Bruce Brown (11) is called for the foul as he runs into N.C. State's BeeJay Anya (21).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) celebrates after making a three-pointer.
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24) drives between Miami's Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3), left, and Ebuka Izundu (15).
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) shoots as Miami's Dejan Vasiljevic (4) defends.
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) and Omer Yurtseven (14) pressure Miami's Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3).
Miami's Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3), right, and N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) go after the loose ball.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) makes a three-pointer as time runs out in the first half as Miami's Bruce Brown (11) defends.
J. Cole walks the sidelines at the end of the first half.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks with Maverick Rowan (24) during the second half.
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) defends the shot by Miami's Davon Reed (5).
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) loses the ball as Miami's Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) pressures him.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks with Dennis Smith Jr. (4).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket as Miami's Davon Reed (5), Ebuka Izundu (15) and Kamari Murphy (21) defend.
N.C. State's BeeJay Anya (21) blocks the shot by Miami's Ebuka Izundu (15).
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) drives to the basket past Miami's Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3).
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried yells to his team.
...N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) tries to drive by Miami's Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3).
Miami's Ebuka Izundu (15) pulls in a rebound in front of N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14), center, and Maverick Rowan (24).
Miami's Ebuka Izundu (15) dunks over N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11).
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried yells to his team.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) walks off the floor after Miami's 84-79 victory.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried walks off the court after Miami's victory.
N.C. State fans sit in the stands after Miami's victory.
