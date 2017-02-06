Where NC State ranks among historically bad defensive teams in ACC

9:30 UNC'S Roy Williams on playing in Greensboro after win over Notre Dame Pause

2:49 UNC's Kenny Williams on win over Notre Dame

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Heels peformance in the final minutes

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

1:29 Coach K returns to the bench and speaks about the emotions he felt after victory against Pittsburgh

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”

2:49 Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude