Tuesday’s college basketball games to watch

WAKE FOREST (14-9, 5-6 ACC) at NOTRE DAME (17-7, 6-5)
Edmund P. Joyce Center, South Bend, Ind., 7 p.m., ESPN News
Wake Forest’s John Collins has scored 20 or more points in four straight games, but he’ll have his hands full against Fighting Irish forward Bonzie Colson, whose double-double Sunday against North Carolina (17 points, 10 rebounds) was his 14th this season.
SYRACUSE (15-9, 7-4 ACC) at CLEMSON (13-9, 3-7)
Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C., 8 p.m., WMYT
Don’t look now, but Syracuse has won four straight after a so-so start. Andrew White III has scored 20 or more points in those four victories. ...Clemson, which has lost seven of its past nine, is playing two days after losing 109-61 at Florida State.
ALABAMA (13-9, 6-4 SEC) at SOUTH CAROLINA (19-4, 9-1)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama freshman Dazon Ingram scored 16 points and had five steals in Saturday’s loss to Auburn. ...South Carolina, alone atop the SEC standings, got 20 points from P.J. Dozier in Saturday’s win against Georgia. Dozier has seven 20-point games this season.
Steve Lyttle
