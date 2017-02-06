Trevon Duval, top-rated point guard, to visit Duke on Feb. 8

Trevon Duval, the No. 1 rated high school point guard in the country, will make his official visit to Duke on Feb. 8, he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.
“Duke official visit Feb. 8-10,” the five-star guard tweeted.
Duke plays rival UNC on Feb. 9 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Duval, at 6-3, 190 pounds, plays for IMG Academy, a boarding and sports training school, in Florida. He is rated No. 5 overall in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com, and No. 1 at his position.
Also among Duval’s choices are Baylor, Kansas, Seton Hall and Arizona.
Securing a point guard in this class has been a huge priority for the Blue Devils, who have lacked one this season. Junior guard Grayson Allen and freshman guard Frank Jackson, although primarily scorers who both average double figures, have had to bring the ball up court.
Earlier this season, several different Blue Devils brought it up, including grad student forward Amile Jefferson.
Allen has been Duke’s point guard more frequently. Jackson has split his seven starts between point guard and shooting guard.
Allen assumed primary point guard duties upon his return from a one-game suspension on Jan. 4, when Duke hosted Georgia Tech. In the nine games since, he’s averaged four assists, highlighted by a career-high 11 against Boston College on Jan. 7.
Last month, four-star prospect Matt Coleman, a point-guard who the Blue Devils heavily recruited, chose Texas over Duke.
