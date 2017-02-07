Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

GEORGE MASON (15-8, 5-5 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (12-9, 5-5)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m., WCCB
George Mason is near the top of the A-10 in rebounding – the type team that gives Davidson trouble. Shevon Thompson (11.3 rebounds a game) is the league leader. ...Davidson’s Tyler Kalinowski leads the league in 3-point field goals per game (2.8).
N.C. STATE (14-10, 3-8 ACC) at No. 14 FLORIDA STATE (20-4, 8-3)
Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla., 7 p.m., ESPN2
N.C. State, 2-7 the last month, got 31 points and nine assists from freshman Dennis Smith Jr. on Saturday against Miami. ...Florida State is coming off a 48-point rout of Clemson, with guard Dwayne Bacon scoring 29 points.
No. 7 QUEENS (21-1, 15-1 South Atlantic) at WINGATE (14-8, 11-5)
Cuddy Arena, Wingate, 8 p.m.
Queens’ only loss came on its home floor last month, 71-64 to Wingate. This game features two of the SAC’s best shooters – Queens’ Daniel Camps (66 percent from floor) and Wingate’s Keith Griffin (59 percent), who played at Hickory Grove Christian.
ST. AUGUSTINE’S (10-13, 4-8 CIAA) at JOHNSON C. SMITH (9-13, 5-7)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
In a Jan. 18 game in Raleigh, Johnson C. Smith held St. Augustine’s to 35 percent shooting from the floor in a 63-56 win. The Falcons’ Quincy January had 13 rebounds in that game, and Smith’s Aaron Adair came off the bench to score 12 key points.
Steve Lyttle
