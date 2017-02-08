Florida State leads NC State at halftime 45-30

There was a dunk party in Tallahassee, and N.C. State wasn’t invited.
There wasn’t much N.C. State (14-10) could do right in the first half of its game against No. 14 Florida State (20-4). The Seminoles dominated from the start and lead 45-30 at halftime.
The reason why the Seminoles led the Wolfpack is simple: The Wolfpack’s big men were not able to contain the Seminoles’ big men. Florida State freshman forward Jonathan Isaac led all scorers with 17 points on 6 for 9 shooting at halftime. Neither N.C. State forward Omer Yurtseven nor Ted Kapita were able to keep up with him.
The Wolfpack were without backup forward Beejay Anya, who did not make the trip to Tallahassee, after a disciplinary issue at practice between he and head coach Mark Gottfried.
The Seminoles grabbed 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, which has led to 10 second-chance points. They also have 11 fast break points to the Wolfpack’s 2.
Forwards Maverick Rowan and Abdul-Malik Abu both lead N.C. State with nine points each.
The Seminoles shot 45 percent from the floor, while the Wolfpack shot 39 percent in the first half.
