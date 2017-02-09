Photos: NC State vs Florida State | 02.08.17

N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24) beats Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) to the ball during N.C. State's game against Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.
Florida State's Michael Ojo (50) tries to steal the ball from N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4).
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) shoots as Florida State's Michael Ojo (50) defends during the first half.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried yells to his team during the first half.
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) talks with Dennis Smith Jr. (4).
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) drives to the basket as Florida State's Braian Angola-Rodas (11) defends.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket as Florida State's Jonathan Isaac (1)...
... defends during the first half.
Florida State's Michael Ojo (50) keeps the ball from N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3), right, and Dennis Smith Jr. (4).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) walks back downcourt during the first half.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried watches during the first half.
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) heads to slam in two past Florida State's PJ Savoy (5).
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) passes out of the pressure by Florida State's CJ Walker (2) during the first half.
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) drives around Florida State's PJ Savoy (5).
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) drives past Florida State's Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22).
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24) steals the ball from Florida State's Trent Forrest (3).
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24) drives to the basket as Florida State's Michael Ojo (50) defends.
N.C. State's Ted Kapita (23), left, and Florida State's Phil Cofer (0) fight for the ball.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) talks with Abdul-Malik Abu (0) during the second half.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried reacts during the second half.
Florida State's Jonathan Isaac (1) is called for the foul as N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) drives to the basket.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried, center, sits on the bench during the second half.
Florida State's Jonathan Isaac (1), left, and CJ Walker (2) try to trap N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives between Florida State's PJ Savoy (5), left, and CJ Walker (2).
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks to his team during the second half.
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3), left, and Omer Yurtseven (14) defend Florida State's Dwayne Bacon (4).
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried is not happy with the call.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives by Florida State's Xavier Rathan-Mayes (22).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) wipes his face as he heads off the court after Florida State's 95-71 victory over N.C. State.
