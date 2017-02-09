UNC at Duke: Game day thoughts and that time I snuck into Cameron Indoor Stadium for this game

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy Pause

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

2:01 NC State's Henderson: Regardless of the score, we have to keep playing with energy and heart

2:37 NC State's Smith: I think we played hard, we just didn't play tough enough

2:16 NC State's Gottfried: We got whipped on the backboard

2:44 A special evening for Steph Curry

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments