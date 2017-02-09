Yahoo NBA draft projection has N.C. State’s Dennis Smith going early, Duke’s Harry Giles slipping

Fayetteville native Dennis Smith had a tough game in Tallahassee Wednesday night, where his N.C. State Wolfpack was hammered by a very athletic Florida State team. But Smith woke up to some good news Thursday morning:
Yahoo Sports released its first NBA Mock Draft predictions and has Smith going No. 4 overall. The NBA draft is June 22.
The draft prediction includes 11 college freshman “one-and-done” stars and one international player among the top 12. It has Washington freshman point guard Markelle Fultz going No. 1, UCLA freshman point guard Lonzo Ball at No. 2 and Kansas forward Josh Jackson going third, one spot ahead of Smith.
Duke forward Jason Tatum is at No. 7.
Further down the mock draft are two North Carolinians who, at one time, were considered one-and-done lottery picks.
Duke’s Harry Giles is projected at No. 19. Giles has fought injuries throughout his high school career and his first season at Duke. At No. 21 is Kentucky power forward Edrice “Bam” Adebayo.
Three other ACC players are in the projection: Wake Forest’s John Collins, a 6-10 sophomore forward, at No. 20, North Carolina junior Justin Jackson at No. 27, and Clemson senior Jaron Blossomgame, a 6-7 forward, at No. 28.
