UNC at Duke: Live updates about Tar Heels from Cameron Indoor Stadium

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson is having himself a half. He entered Cameron Indoor Stadium having scored 15 points, combined, during his first two appearances at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He scored 14 points in the first 18 1/2 minutes. The Tar Heels lead 39-37 in the final minute of the first half.
North Carolina and Duke are tied at 35 with about two minutes remaining in the first half. Both teams are shooting better than 50 percent, and Grayson Allen leads Duke with 11 points. Justin jackson leads the Tar Heels with 10 points, and six UNC players have scored at least four points, including freshman guard Seventh Woods.
He might have played his most confident stretch of the season moments ago. In seven minutes, he has three assists and those four points.
UNC’s largest lead in the first half so far has been five points, with a little less than 13 minutes remaining, but Duke tied the game then took a 28-24 lead with around six minutes to play before halftime. The Tar Heels have been forced to use a smaller lineup without Isaiah Hicks, who is not playing tonight after straining his left hamstring in practice on Wednesday.
In Hicks’ absence, Theo Pinson has played some at power forward. Pinson is back playing after missing UNC’s past three games with an ankle injury. In Pinson’s first four minutes, he had four rebounds. Luke Maye, the sophomore forward, made his first career start in place of the injured Hicks.
