Grayson Allen helps Duke beat UNC in Durham 86-78

Duke needed all of Grayson Allen’s 25 points to subdue No. 8 North Carolina on Thursday night.
Plays from a host of other players allowed Duke to survive important stretches of the second half when fouls put Allen on the bench and that’s why the Blue Devils posted an 86-78 ACC basketball win at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Allen made seven 3-pointers, including a key one with 1:16 left that put Duke up 80-75. But he fouled out 14 seconds later and the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4) needed more heroes.
UNC (21-5, 9-3) trailed 80-77 when Duke’s Jayson Tatum, who scored all of his 19 points in the second half, missed a 3-pointer. But Duke’s Matt Jones dived on the floor to grab the bouncing ball for a key offensive rebound.
