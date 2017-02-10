Photo Gallery: Blue Devils defeat Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium| 02.09.17

Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is congratulated by fans after scoring 25 points to lead the Blue Devils over the Tar Heels 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina coach Roy Williams arrives for the Tar Heels’ game against Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski greets North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to their game on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and UNC head coach Roy Williams greet each other prior to the start of the game. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) and his teammates line up for the National Anthem prior to their game against North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke starters watch the scoreboard before they are introduced (left to right) guard Matt Jones (13), forward Amile Jefferson (21), guard Grayson Allen (3), guard Luke Kennard (5) and forward Jayson Tatum (0). Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) fires up a first half shot as UNC guard Kenny Williams (24) and Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) get tangled up at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) tries to get around UNC guard Kenny Williams (24) in the first half of play. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
UNC head coach Roy Williams watches as Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) fires up a three pointer in the first half of play. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
UNC guard Nate Britt (0) goes in to score as Duke center Marques Bolden (20) defends in the first half of play at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) drives against North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski questions a call by official Mike Eades during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) scores over Duke guard Matt Jones (13) in the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has a word with North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski yells as his players during the first half against North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Duke’sGrayson Allen (3)during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) launches a three point shot over North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives to the basket against Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) dunks on Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) chases down a loose ball ahead of Duke’s Harry Giles (1) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) reacts after sinking a three point basket during the first half against North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) fouls North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) reacts after sinking a three point basket against North Carolina during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) during the first half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) goes in against UNC forward Tony Bradley (5) to score during the first half of play at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) reacts as UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) looks on after scoring on a second half dunk. Giles scored six points in the game. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) gets tangled up with UNC forward Tony Bradley (5), guard Joel Berry II (2) and guard Nate Britt (0) in the second half. No foul was called on the play. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in to score in the second half over UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) and forward Kennedy Meeks (3). Tatum scored 19 points in the win as Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) tries to split UNC forward Luke Maye (32) and teammate guard Kenny Williams (24) in the second half. Tatum was called for a foul on the play. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) lies on the floor after crashing into UNC forward Luke Maye (32) and guard Kenny Williams (24) in the second half. He was called for the foul. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) battle for a loose ball during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) reacts after sinking a three point basket during the second half against North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Allen was 7-14 from the three point line.
Robert Willett
Former Tar Heel Brice Johnson watches the second half of the North Carolina vs. Duke game on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) steals the ball from UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) in the second half of play and takes off up court. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
UNC guard Kenny Williams (24) and Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) dive for a loose ball in the second half. Kennard was called for a foul on the play. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke's Jason Tatum (0) drives to the basket for a dunk against North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke's Jason Tatum (0) dunks over North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke Jason Tatum (0) reacts after a dunk over North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) reacts after a dunk in the second half against North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Duke defeated North Carolina 86-78.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) battles with Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) for a loose ball during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket past Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Jackson lead North Carolina with 21 points.
Robert Willett
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) slices through the UNC defense in the second half and kicks the ball outside. Kennard scored 20 points in the game. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket past Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Jackson lead North Carolina with 21 points.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) reacts after sinking a three point basket during the second half against Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) goes in for two of his game high 20 points in the second half. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a three pointer in the second half of play as UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) defends. Tatum scored 19 points as Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) blocks a second half shot by UNC guard Kenny Williams (24). Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Nate Britt (0) during the second half against Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) goes in for a thunderous dunk over the UNC defense in the second half of play. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) ends up with the ball after a dunk by Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) during the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by his team late in the second half against Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts after a call against his team and a conference with official Mike Eades during the second half against North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) reacts after sinking a three point basket during the second half against North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Allen was 7-14 from the three point line.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) concentrates on a free throw during the closing minutes against Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams confers with Theo Pinson (1) during the second half against Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) and Grayson Allen (3) double up on defense on North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) during the final minute of the second half on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Duke defeated North Carolina 86-78.
Robert Willett
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) (with towel) reacts with the rest of the bench as the seconds tick away and Duke defeats UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) is fouled by UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) in the closing seconds of play as teammate guard Nate Britt (0) helps out. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina coach Roy Williams eyes the scoreboard as Duke secures an 86-78 victory over the Tar Heels on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski raises his arms in celebration as Duke secures their 86-78 victory over North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski raises his arms in celebration as Duke secures their 86-78 victory over North Carolina on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski hugs guard Grayson Allen (3) and high fives forward Harry Giles (1) at games' end. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina coach Roy Williams congratulates Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) following the Tar Heels’ 86-78 loss to Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) and teammate guard Luke Kennard (5) celebrate at games end. Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina coach Roy Williams leaves the court following the Tar Heels’ 86-78 loss to Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) leaves he court following the Tar Heels’ 86-78 loss to Duke on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) is congratulated by the crowd as he leaves the court as the Blue Devils defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) is congratulated by fans after leading the Blue Devils with 20 points as Duke defeated UNC 86-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
