Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (11-12, 5-7 Conference USA) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE (21-4, 11-1)
Murphy Center, Murfreesboro, Tenn., 6 p.m.
Charlotte’s Jon Davis scored 24 points in Thursday’s loss at Ala.-Birmingham, but the 49ers were outrebounded 48-26. ... Middle Tennessee has dominated Conference USA behind forward JaCorey Williams (17.5 points, 7.8 rebounds a game, 52 percent shooting).
DAVIDSON (12-10, 5-6 Atlantic 10) at VCU (19-5, 9-2)
Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Va., 8 p.m., CBS Sports Network
The Wildcats beat VCU 69-63 at home Jan. 14, with Jack Gibbs scoring 30 points and Peyton Aldridge 24. ...The Rams will play to their 96th straight sellout home crowd. Senior guard JeQuan Lewis averages 17.4 points and nearly five assists for VCU.
N.C. STATE (14-11, 3-9 ACC) at WAKE FOREST (14-10, 5-7)
Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, noon, Fox South Carolinas
Two of the ACC’s top playmakers meet, with N.C. State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. leading the league in assists (6.9 per game). The Deacons’ Bryant Crawford is second (5.8).
CLEMSON (13-10, 3-8 ACC) at No. 18 DUKE (19-5, 7-4)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 1 p.m., WBTV
Jaron Blossongame (20 points) led five Clemson players in double-figure scoring in Tuesday’s last-second loss to Syracuse. ... Duke’s Grayson Allen (25 points) had perhaps his best game this season in Duke’s victory Thursday over North Carolina.
No. 19 SOUTH CAROLINA (19-5, 9-2 SEC) at MISSISSIPPI STATE (14-9, 5-6)
Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss., 8 p.m., ESPN2
How does South Carolina respond to Tuesday’s four-overtime loss to Alabama? Sindarius Thornwell was spectacular, scoring 44 points and grabbing 21 rebounds. ... Quinndary Weatherspoon averages 17.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs.
GARDNER-WEBB (14-12, 7-6 Big South) at WINTHROP (18-6, 10-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, noon
The teams meet 39 hours after overtime losses. David Efianayi scored 24 for Gardner-Webb in its loss to Liberty. ...Winthrop’s Keon Johnson had 40 in a double-overtime loss at UNC Asheville and became the school’s all-time leading scorer.
No. 6 QUEENS (21-2, 15-2 South Atlantic) at MARS HILL (5-18, 3-14)
Stanford Arena, Mars Hill, 4 p.m.
Queens will try to bounce back from Wednesday’s loss at Wingate, where Daniel Camps had 19 points and eight rebounds. ...Guard Vernon Jackson is the only Mars Hill player averaging in double figures (11.8 points per game).
JOHNSON C. SMITH (10-13, 6-7 CIAA) at LIVINGSTONE (8-15, 5-8)
Brayboy Gym, Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Livingstone’s scoring leaders are David Duncan (12.7 points per game) and Eric Dortch-Jones (12.3). ...Robert Davis had 24 points Wednesday in the Golden Bulls’ victory over St. Augustine’s.
