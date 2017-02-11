Area college basketball: Winthrop tops Gardner-Webb; App State upsets Ga. State

Xavier Cooks scored 23 points with 10 rebounds and four assists as Winthrop (19-6, 11-3 Big South) defeated Big South rival Gardner-Webb 77-71 on Saturday.
Keon Johnson, honored before the game for becoming Winthrop's all-time leading scorer, scored 15 points, though he was only 2-of-19 from the floor. However, he made 11 of 12 free throws, including four in the final minute, to help hold off the Runnin' Bulldogs (14-13, 7-7).
David Efianayi led the Bulldogs with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Appalachian State 77, Georgia State 72: Patrick Good scored 15 points, all from long range, and Ronshad Shabazz had 14 points to lead Appalachian State to a 77-72 upset win over visiting Georgia State on Saturday.
Appalachian State (7-16, 2-10 Sun Belt) erased an eight-point deficit in the second half and took the lead for good during a 10-2 run bookended by 3s from Good to make it 72-67 with 2:33 left.
The loss knocked Georgia State (16-8, 9-3) out of a three-way tie for first place in the conference and snapped an eight-game winning streak. Appalachian State entered the game tied for last place in the Sun Belt.
Livingstone 84, Johnson C. Smith 77: Robert Davis led all scorers with 19 points and Gabon Williams added 18 for the Golden Bulls (10-14, 6-8 CIAA) in a loss to the visiting Blue Bears (9-15, 6-8).
Queens 119, Mars Hill 78: Led by Mike Davis’ 23 points, the Royals (22-2, 16-2 South Atlantic) crushed the host Lions (5-19, 3-15) to complete a season sweep. Queens is ranked No. 2 in the DII Media Poll and No. 6 in the NABC Poll.
WOMEN
Davidson 74, Rhode Island 64: Justine Lyon, with a game-high 26 points on 12-of-23 shooting, paced the Wildcats (5-20, 3-10 A-10) on Senior Day. For host Davidson, it was the first win in four meetings against the Rams (4-21, 0-13).
Mars Hill 66, Queens 59: Maggie Stewart led the Royals (4-19, 4-14) with 18 points and eight rebounds against the host Lions (6-18, 4-14 ).
Johnson C. Smith 64, Livingstone 50: Kendall Adams with 14 points and Asha Jordan with 13 led a fired-up JCSU (18-6, 11-3) bench that scored 44 points against visiting Livingstone (12-12, 7-7).
