Photo Gallery: Duke holds off Clemson in closing seconds to win 64-62

Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke starters guard Matt Jones (13), forward Amile Jefferson (21), guard Grayson Allen (3), guard Luke Kennard (5) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) laugh prior to their introduction against Clemson.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) is fouled by Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe (10) as he goes in for a first half shot.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) blocks a shot by Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe (10) in the first half as Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) helps out.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) tries to draw a foul by Clemson guard Avry Holmes (12) in the second half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) is fouled by Clemson forward Donte Grantham (15) in the second half of play. Kennard scored 25 points for the Duke.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, sans coat, is asked to get back to the bench by official Terry Wymer.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) flies into the crowd behind the Duke bench as he disrpts an inbound pass by Clemson in the closing seconds of the game.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) steals the ball from Clemson center Sidy Djitte (50) during second half action.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell gestures to a game official during the second half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) and Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame (5) battle for a rebound in the first half of play.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) swats the ball away from Clemson forward Donte Grantham (15) and guard Luke Kennard heads to take possession.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) and teammate guard Frank Jackson (15 defend Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell (4) during the first half.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) attempts to disrupt a shot by Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell (4).
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) goes up to block a shot by Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame (5).
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) moves the ball inside against Clemson guard Marcquise Reed (2) in the second half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) makes an off balance shot as Clemson center Sidy Djitte (50) defends in the second half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) cheers on the team after hitting a second half three pointer against the Tigers.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) and teammate forward Jayson Tatum (0) react after Jones disrupts a last second three by Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell (4).
