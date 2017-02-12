Photos: NC State loses to Wake Forest | 01.11.17

N.C. State's Darius Hicks (5), left, and Abdul-Malik Abu (0) and the team get ready to head out onto the court before N.C. State's game against Wake Forest at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sat. Feb. 11, 2017.
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning and his team listen to the national anthem.
Wake Forest's John Collins (20) slams in two as N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) looks on in the first half.
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) shoots as Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44), left, and John Collins (20) defend.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) makes a shot as Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44) defends.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried encourages his team during the first half.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried talks with Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the first half.
Wake Forest's John Collins (20) fights for a rebound with N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2).
Wake Forest's John Collins (20) knocks the rebound from N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) as Wake Forest's Brandon Childress (0) also defends.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) walks past as Wake Forest's Brandon Childress (0) and Bryant Crawford (13) celebrate.
Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning instructs his team.
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) shoots as Wake Forest's John Collins (20) defends during the first half.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried yells to the officials.
Wake Forest's John Collins (20) is fouled by N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0).
N.C. State's BeeJay Anya (21) shoots as Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4) defends.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives around Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44).
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) drives by Wake Forest's Mitchell Wilbekin (10), right, and Wake Forest's Bryant Crawford (13) during the second half.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) heads to slam in two.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) cuts between Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44), left and Doral Moore (4).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket as Wake Forest's Konstantinos Mitoglou (44), left, and Doral Moore (4) defend.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried yells to his players.
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) drives to the basket past Wake Forest's Brandon Childress (0).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) pulls in a rebound in front of Wake Forest's Doral Moore (4).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) takes a breather during the second half.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) tries to get around Wake Forest's Brandon Childress (0).
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried watches during the second half of Wake Forest's 88-58 victory.
N.C. State's BeeJay Anya (21) talks with Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried watches Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) comes off the court, past head coach Mark Gottfried in the final minutes of Wake Forest's 88-58 victory.
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) shoots as Wake Forest's Rich Washington (33) tries to defend.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried watches late in the second half .
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried watches.
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3), left, and N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) walk off the court after Wake Forest's 88-58 victory.
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried walks off the court after Wake Forest's 88-58 victory.
