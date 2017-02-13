Coach K: ‘This is the most balanced the league has ever been’

Clemson had a narrow window for its final shot in a two-point loss to Duke on Saturday.
And on Sunday, Virginia fell to Virginia Tech by two in double overtime.
Three of Virginia’s four conference losses this season have been by four points or fewer, including the 80-78 decision against the Hokies on Sunday.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whose No. 12 Blue Devils (20-5, 8-4 ACC) play at the No. 14 Cavaliers (18-6, 8-4) on Wednesday, has taken note of not only the ACC’s talent this season but its balance.
“It’s absolutely incredible,” Krzyzewski said Monday, his 70th birthday. “This is the most balanced the league has ever been from top to bottom. That means everybody has a chance to win every time they go out, whether home or away.”
ACC teams are 176-38 at home this season, but just 48-72 on the road. No. 10 North Carolina (21-5, 9-3) and No. 17 Florida State (21-5, 9-4) are the only teams in the league that haven’t lost at home. The Seminoles are 2-4 on the road.
UNC and Virginia are the only two with road records above .500; UVA is 6-4 on the road, with losses at Pitt, Villanova, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels have lost four road games: at Indiana, Georgia Tech, Miami and Duke. Duke is 2-3 away and its lone home loss this season was to N.C. State on Jan. 23.
“I’d still like to play all 18 of our games at home, I’m sure everybody would like that,” Krzyzewski said.
He called his team’s 64-62 win over Clemson on Saturday a heartbreaker for the Tigers. Krzyzewski said of the six Clemson games he’s watched, they could have won four or five.
On Sunday, a layup by Virginia guard London Perrantes ended with the ball stuck on the back of the rim with about 21 seconds left in overtime and the score tied at 68. The Hokies had the possession arrow and went on to win in double overtime.
“Who would have thought that when Perrantes drove and the ball just hung there on the flange of the rim,” Krzyzewski said. “I’ve never seen anything like that happen. Really, watching Virginia, there’s nothing more that you could see because you already think of them as an outstanding team. They’ve been in so many tough games.
“That’s the league right now.”
Duke at Virginia
When: 9 p.m. Wednesday
Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va.
TV: ESPN2
