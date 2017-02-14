Wednesday’s college basketball games to watch

GEORGE WASHINGTON (13-12, 5-7 Atlantic 10) at DAVIDSON (12-11, 5-7)
Belk Arena, Davidson, 7 p.m.
Tyler Cavanaugh led George Washington with 20 points in the Colonials’ January 73-69 win against Davidson. ...The Wildcats have lost four home A-10 games for the first time. Davidson’s Jack Gibbs had 27 points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s loss at VCU.
No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA (21-5, 9-3 ACC) at N.C. STATE (14-12, 3-10)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, 8 p.m., WMYT-TV
North Carolina held N.C. State freshman standout Dennis Smith Jr. to 11 points in the Tar Heels’ 107-56 rout last month. North Carolina’s Justin Jackson scored 21 in that game. ... The Tar Heels are playing Duke and N.C. State in successive road games for the first time in 10 years.
No. 12 DUKE (20-5, 8-4 ACC) at No. 14 VIRGINIA (18-6, 8-4)
John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va., 9 p.m., ESPN2
Duke’s Luke Kennard is second in the ACC in scoring and field goal percentage. ...Virginia is far and away the ACC leader in scoring defense (55.1 points a game), but the Cavaliers don’t have a player in the top 25 in scoring.
ARKANSAS (18-7, 7-5 SEC) at No. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA (20-5, 10-2)
Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, 6:30 p.m.
Arkansas’ Moses Kingsley leads the SEC in blocks per game (2.6). ... South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell averaged 36 points in two games last week and was named SEC Player of the Week.
WINTHROP (19-6, 11-3 Big South) at LONGWOOD (6-19, 3-11)
Willett Hall, Farmville, Va., 7 p.m.
Winthrop’s Keon Johnson remains second in the league in scoring (22 points per game). ... Longwood has three players among the Big South’s top 11 in scoring, led by fifth-place Khris Lane (16.2 points a game).
RADFORD (11-15, 6-8 Big South) at GARDNER-WEBB (14-13, 7-7)
Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.
Watch for a battle between the Big South’s leading rebounder – Radford’s Ed Polite Jr. (9.4 per game) – and the No. 5 rebounder – Gardner-Webb’s Tyrell Nelson (7.0).
CATAWBA (16-8, 10-8 South Atlantic) at QUEENS (22-2, 16-2)
Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Queens’ Jared Hendryx had his best game of the season (23 points, nine rebounds) when the Royals edged Catawba 83-77 on Jan. 4 in Salisbury. Jameel Taylor scored 24 for Catawba in that game.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (10-14, 6-8 CIAA) at WINSTON-SALEM STATE (11-13, 6-8)
C.E. Gaines Center, Winston-Salem, 7:30 p.m.
When the teams met last month in Charlotte, Winston-Salem won 72-69 in an overtime contest with 23 lead changes. Robert Colon led the Rams with 26 points. Christian Williams led J.C. Smith with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
