A sexy, saxy Valentine’s Day surprise for NC State coach

Step up your Valentine’s Day game, because the husband of an N.C. State coach pulled off a serenade that might be hard to top.
Women’s basketball associate head coach Nikki West got a special Valentine’s Day surprise from her husband, Marcus West an Austin Peay football assistant head coach in Tennessee and couldn’t be there in person.
Rather than just send flowers, Marcus West sent a delivery of roses and a saxophone serenade. West was serenaded by the musician in front of her team and staff, who got a kick out of the performance.
When @NCSUCoachNikki's husband sends her the best #ValentinesDay gift ever! #goals @ncaawbb @ESPN_WomenHoop pic.twitter.com/fsoCMcOBvW— #15/18 NC State WBB (@PackWomensBball) February 14, 2017
