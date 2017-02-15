Jack Gibbs, Peyton Aldridge deliver win for banged-up Davidson

Throughout this season, senior guard Jack Gibbs and junior forward Peyton Aldridge have carried the load for the Davidson men’s basketball team.
However, with their roster decimated because of injuries and illness Wednesday night against George Washington, the Wildcats turned to the duo out of necessity so they could snap their three-game losing streak.
Both delivered. Gibbs and Aldridge combined for 48 points, including 25 in the second half, ultimately leading Davidson to a 74-63 win.
The Wildcats (13-11, 6-7 Atlantic 10) entered Wednesday knowing they’d be without junior guard Rusty Reigel (flu) and freshman forward Dusan Kovacevic, who is out for the season after undergoing surgery on his left foot.
Davidson weathered their absences to enter halftime with a 37-34 lead. But when the second half commenced, the Wildcats faced even more adversity with junior forward Will Magarity not returning to the game because of an injury.
George Washington (13-13, 5-8) took advantage and seized a 41-39 lead within the first six minutes of the second half. Aldridge, however, scored Davidson’s next seven points.
The stretch helped the Wildcats regain momentum, and they never trailed again.
Three who mattered
Gibbs, Davidson: He scored 21 points and fell two rebounds shy of a double-double. He went 7-for-8 on free throws.
Aldridge, Davidson: He led all players with 27 points on 11-for-23 shooting, including 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. He also added eight rebounds.
Jair Bolden, George Washington: He finished with 15 points, one shy of his career-high, while going 3-for-5 on 3-pointers.
Observations
▪ George Washington’s Tyler Cavanaugh scored 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting in a win over the Wildcats on Jan. 5. Davidson prevented Cavanaugh from making much of an impact Wednesday, holding him to 1-for-11 shooting before he made three shots in the final minute, six seconds.
Worth mentioning
▪ Junior forward Nathan Ekwu played 13 minutes Wednesday after missing 11 of Davidson’s past 12 games because of a knee injury. He finished with two points, two rebounds and two steals.
▪ Gibbs was forced to wear a facemask after breaking his nose during Monday’s practice, according to Davidson coach Bob McKillop.
They said it
“It was a wearing feeling. We haven’t had this in a while. I think what increases the size of the monkey is our home losses … For us to perform tonight like we did is really encouraging.” – McKillop on snapping three-game losing streak.
Comments