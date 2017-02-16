Photo Gallery: Tar Heels rolls to victory over Wolfpack | 02.15.17

North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots as N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24), left, and Terry Henderson (3) defend during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams waits for N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried to arrive prior to the Tar Heels’ game on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried prior to their game on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) lines up beside teammate Nate Britt (0) prior to the Tar Heels’ game against N.C. State on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Williams, out with an right knee injury did not play against N.C. State. Following the game coach Roy Williams announced that Williams would be out four to six weeks.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried listens to the introductions before N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried huddles with his team before N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24), Abdul-Malik Abu (0), Torin Dorn (2), Terry Henderson (3) and Dennis Smith Jr. (4) huddle before tipoff against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) shoots over N.C. State’s Terry Henderson (3) during the first half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0), right, fights with North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) for the loose ball during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) beats N.C. State’s Terry Henderson (3) to the basket during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots in the first half during UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44), Isaiah Hicks (4) and Kennedy Meeks (3) react after a basket by Hicks and a foul against N.C. State during the first half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24), right, and North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) go after the rebound during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) shoots as N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) and Maverick Rowan (24) defend in the first half during UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried is not happy with the call during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket between N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4), left, and BeeJay Anya (21) during UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Justin Jackson (44) shoots as N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2), left, Abdul-Malik Abu (0) and Maverick Rowan (24) defend during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) and Kennedy Meeks (3) congratulate teammates Nate Britt (0) and as he and Brandon Robinson (14) head to the bench during a time out in the first half against N.C. State on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former N.C. State player Anthony Barber watches the N.C. State vs North Carolina game on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) and Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Omer Yurtseven (14) puts up a shot against North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) during the first half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) slams in two during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu (0) on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Pinson scored 12 points in the Tar Heels’ 97-73 victory over N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Ted Kapita (23) and North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) fight for a rebound during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (14) dives after a loos ball with N.C. State’s Terry Henderson (3) during the first half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells at his players during the first half against N.C. State on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) shoots as North Carolina's Joel Berry II (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. States Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket against North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3), Theo Pinson (1) and Luke Maye (32) during the first half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu (0) during the first half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried reacts to a North Carolina basket during the first half of N.C. State's game against UNC at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) launches a three point attempt over N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu (0) during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried directs his team on defense during the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina rolled to a 93-76 win over N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) taps in a basket for two of his 17 points in the second half against N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks a shot by N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Meeks scored 17 points in the Tare Heels’ 97-73 win.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over N.C. State’s Omer Yurtseven (14) during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Meeks scored 17 points in the Tare Heels’ 97-73 win.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) gets a slap in the face from N.C. State’s Abdul-Malik Abu (0) during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former governor Pat McCrory, top left, Governor Roy Cooper, center right, and N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson, bottom, watch during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) fouls N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) reacts after sinking a three point basket in the second half against N.C. State on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried has a word with Terry Henderson (3) during a time out in the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket past N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Berry II lead North Carolina with 18 points in their 97-73 victory over N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players during the second half against N.C. State on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) shoots as North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) defends during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) fouls North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) pulls in a rebound between N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) and Ted Kapita (23) during UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried watches during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) beats N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) to the basket during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried reacts after a foul was called on Markell Johnson during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) is trapped by N.C. State’s Ted Kapita (23) and Terry Henderson (3) during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0), left, and Terry Henderson (3) pressure North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks (3) during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) recovers a loose ball under pressure from N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the second half on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Berry II lead North Carolina with 18 points in their 97-73 victory over N.C. State.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) leads a fast break during the second half against N.C. State on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) reacts after a basket by teammate Seventh Woods (21) during the second half against N.C. State on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried, center, along with assistant coaches Orlando Early, left, Heath Schroyer and Butch Pierre watch during the second half of UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried shakes hands with North Carolina coach Roy Williams following the Tar Heels’ 97-73 victory on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried walks off the court after UNC's 97-73 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com