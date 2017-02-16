Photo Gallery: Duke wins sixth in a row, beats Virginia 65-55 | 02.15.17

Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) gives teammate Amile Jefferson (21) a high five after hitting his sixth three pointer to put Virginia away. Duke beat Virginia 65-55 in Charlottesville, Va. Wednesday, Feb.15, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) attempts a short jumper over Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) in the first half of play.
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) grabs a loose ball from Virginia guard Devon Hall (0) in the first half of play.
Cavalier fans continue the merciless taunting of Duke’s Grayson Allen in Charlottesville, Va. Wednesday, Feb.15, 2017.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) and teammate guard Matt Jones (13) defend Virginia guard London Perrantes (32) in the second half of play.
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) rips a first half rebound from Virginia center Jack Salt (33).
Duke center Marques Bolden (20) blocks a first half shot by Virginia guard Marial Shayok (4).
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by Virginia guard Marial Shayok (4) as forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) helps out in the first half of play.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) moves the ball in against Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) in the first half.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) defends in the second half as Virginia guard Marial Shayok (4) attempts a shot.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) gets his fourth foul as he grabs Virginia guard London Perrantes' (32) arm in the second half.
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett points to the jumbotron as he argues a call against his team in the second half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) drives through the Virginia defense in the second half. Kennard scored 16 points in the win.
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) looks for help as Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) and Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) collapse on him in the second half.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) loses the ball as Virginia guard Devon Hall (0) defends in the second half.
Duke basketball trainer Jose Fonseca wipes blood off of Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) during the second half of play.
Duke associate head coach yells at the team to play defense in the second half of play.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) fires a three pointer over Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) as the shot clock expires to score in the second half of play.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski sneaks a glance at the scoreboard as the second half winds down and the Blue Devils hold their lead.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) fires up a second half three pointer over Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25). Tatum scored 28 points in the win and was 6-7 from the three point line.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after hitting a three pointer late in the game.
