February 16, 2017 3:23 PM

NC State’s had mixed results with last four basketball coaches

By Jonathan M. Alexander

N.C. State last won a national championship in 1983 under coach Jim Valvano (209-114 in 10 seasons). Since Valvano’s last season with the Wolfpack in 1990, the school has had four coaches, including Mark Gottfried, who was fired Thursday after six seasons.

A look at those coaches:

Les Robinson (1991-1996)

1990-91: 20-11, 8-6 ACC; NCAA second round.

1991-92: 12-18, 6-10 ACC; n/a

1992-93: 8-19, 2-14 ACC; n/a

1993-94: 11-19, 5-11 ACC; n/a

1994-95: 12-15, 4-12 ACC; n/a

1995-96: 15-16, 3-13 ACC; n/a

Total: 78-98, 28-66 ACC

Herb Sendek (1997-2006)

1996-97: 17-15, 4-12 ACC; NIT

1997-98: 17-15, 5-11 ACC; NIT

1998-99: 19-14, 6-10 ACC; NIT

1999-2000: 20-14, 6-10 ACC; NIT

2000-01: 13-16, 5-11 ACC; n/a

2001-02: 23-11, 9-7 ACC; NCAA second round

2002-03: 18-13, 9-7 ACC; NCAA first round

2003-04: 21-10, 11-5 ACC; NCAA second round

2004-05: 21-14, 7-9 ACC; NCAA Sweet Sixteen

2005-06: 22-10, 10-6 ACC; NCAA second round

Total: 191-132, 72-88

Sidney Lowe (2007-2011)

2006-07: 20-16, 5-11 ACC; NIT

2007-08: 15-16, 4-12 ACC; n/a

2008-09: 16-14, 6-10 ACC; n/a

2009-10: 20-16; 5-11 ACC; NIT

2010-11: 15-16; 5-11 ACC; n/a

Total: 86-78, 25-55

*Resigned

Mark Gottfried (2012-2017)

2011-12: 24-13, 9-7 ACC; NCAA Sweet 16

2012-13: 24-11, 11-7 ACC; NCAA Second Round

2013-14: 22-14, 9-9 ACC; NCAA Second Round

2014-15: 22-14, 10-8 ACC; NCAA Sweet 16

2015-16: 16-17, 5-13 ACC; n/a

2016-17: 14-13, 3-11 ACC;

Total: 122-82, 47-55

 

