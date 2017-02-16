NC State’s had mixed results with last four basketball coaches

N.C. State last won a national championship in 1983 under coach Jim Valvano (209-114 in 10 seasons). Since Valvano’s last season with the Wolfpack in 1990, the school has had four coaches, including Mark Gottfried, who was fired Thursday after six seasons.
A look at those coaches:
Les Robinson (1991-1996)
1990-91: 20-11, 8-6 ACC; NCAA second round.
1991-92: 12-18, 6-10 ACC; n/a
1992-93: 8-19, 2-14 ACC; n/a
1993-94: 11-19, 5-11 ACC; n/a
1994-95: 12-15, 4-12 ACC; n/a
1995-96: 15-16, 3-13 ACC; n/a
Total: 78-98, 28-66 ACC
Herb Sendek (1997-2006)
1996-97: 17-15, 4-12 ACC; NIT
1997-98: 17-15, 5-11 ACC; NIT
1998-99: 19-14, 6-10 ACC; NIT
1999-2000: 20-14, 6-10 ACC; NIT
2000-01: 13-16, 5-11 ACC; n/a
2001-02: 23-11, 9-7 ACC; NCAA second round
2002-03: 18-13, 9-7 ACC; NCAA first round
2003-04: 21-10, 11-5 ACC; NCAA second round
2004-05: 21-14, 7-9 ACC; NCAA Sweet Sixteen
2005-06: 22-10, 10-6 ACC; NCAA second round
Total: 191-132, 72-88
Sidney Lowe (2007-2011)
2006-07: 20-16, 5-11 ACC; NIT
2007-08: 15-16, 4-12 ACC; n/a
2008-09: 16-14, 6-10 ACC; n/a
2009-10: 20-16; 5-11 ACC; NIT
2010-11: 15-16; 5-11 ACC; n/a
Total: 86-78, 25-55
*Resigned
Mark Gottfried (2012-2017)
2011-12: 24-13, 9-7 ACC; NCAA Sweet 16
2012-13: 24-11, 11-7 ACC; NCAA Second Round
2013-14: 22-14, 9-9 ACC; NCAA Second Round
2014-15: 22-14, 10-8 ACC; NCAA Sweet 16
2015-16: 16-17, 5-13 ACC; n/a
2016-17: 14-13, 3-11 ACC;
Total: 122-82, 47-55
[NC State fires head basketball coach Mark Gottfried]
[Twitter reacts after NC State fires coach Mark Gottfried]
[If this is farewell to Gottfried, this isn’t the night to remember – DeCock]
[A look back: NC State’s Mark Gottfried better than fine after difficult offseason]
[VIDEO: Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility]
[Former NC State guard Cat Barber hopes Pack can still turn it around]
[Boos, hits continue for NCSU’s Mark Gottfried after UNC loss]
Comments