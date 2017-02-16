College Sports

February 16, 2017 3:29 PM

Twitter reacts after NC State fires coach Mark Gottfried

From staff reports

N.C. State fired head coach Mark Gottfried on Thursday but he’ll stay on for the remainder of the season.

Mark Gottfried fired by NC State

N.C. State has fired head basketball coach Mark Gottfried. He will coach the final four regular-season games and the ACC tournament, according to N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow. In a statement released by the school, Yow said that she met with Go

Video produced by Scott Sharpe

Here’s a look at what people are saying on Twitter.

Related content

College Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UNC student mocks Duke's Grayson Allen in trippy parody video

View more video

Sports Videos