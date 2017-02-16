Twitter reacts after NC State fires coach Mark Gottfried

N.C. State fired head coach Mark Gottfried on Thursday but he’ll stay on for the remainder of the season.
Here’s a look at what people are saying on Twitter.
6 years, 4 NCAA tournaments, 2 sweet 16's, 122-82 overall record with a program that has stunk for years. Huge mistake firing #MarkGottfried— Alex J. Peoples (@alexjpeoples) February 16, 2017
Thanks @Mark_Gottfried for all you have done for NC State. Great first 4 years to remember. Wish you the best— James Wiley (@jkwiley2) February 16, 2017
Soo NC State fires Mark Gottfried today, but he gets to coach the next 4 games plus the ACC tourney. Why not fire him after that?— 2006 LT (@IAmTaco) February 16, 2017
The decision was the right one, but ultimately I will look back fondly at the Mark Gottfried era— Kevin Blum (@kmblum717) February 16, 2017
They really fired Mark Gottfried?— Philip Arabome (@PhillyBeach93) February 16, 2017
I am gonna miss @Mark_Gottfried. He brought me many great memories & made @NCState @PackMensBball relevant again. Thank you, coach. #NCState pic.twitter.com/pADwy1gVdD— Will Privette (@Thrill21) February 16, 2017
What a weird dynamic, NC State fires head coach Mark Gottfried, but he will coach the remainder of the season.— Josh (@TheJMULL_) February 16, 2017
Mark Gottfried is gone. @PackMensBball needs to pursue Kevin Keatts. It'll kill me to see him go, but that man can straight up coach. #UNCW— Tyler Garner (@tylerdgarner) February 16, 2017
Mark Gottfried? More like Mark Got-fired.— Korked Bats (@korkedbats) February 16, 2017
Thank you @Mark_Gottfried - For the good and the bad! Hate it had to down spiral so fast-We support you and you're always apart of the Pack!— Daniel Rose (@DROSE_KNOWS) February 16, 2017
@Mark_Gottfried I'm gonna miss you, Coach. Thanks for giving it your best over the last 6 years. Hell of a ride!— Juan Orozco (@juandorozco90) February 16, 2017
Thanks to @Mark_Gottfried for all that you have done for the Pack you put us in a better place! Definitely don't agree with the choice!— JR Little (@JLittleFishing) February 16, 2017
Thank you @Mark_Gottfried for giving @PackMensBball its identity back and providing some memories along the way. #WPN wishes you the best!— John Kincaid (@johnckincaid) February 16, 2017
Mark Gottfried will be quite the coaching free agent after N.C. State wins the ACC and NCAA tournaments.— Seth Emerson (@SethEmersonAJC) February 16, 2017
NC State's ouster of Mark Gottfried shows its hoop urgency. If #PSU coach went to four dances and two Sweet 16s, he'd be there for life.— Neil Rudel (@NeilRudel) February 16, 2017
