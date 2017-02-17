Saturday’s college basketball games to watch

CHARLOTTE (11-13, 5-8 Conference USA) at OLD DOMINION (15-10, 8-5)
Constant Convocation Center, Norfolk, Va., 7 p.m.
Jon Davis’ 35 points, including the winning basket with 0.2 seconds left, led the 49ers’ past Old Dominion 72-70 last month. ...Ahmad Caver’s six 3-pointers and 23 points helped the Monarchs end Ala.-Birmingham’s 23-game home winning streak last Saturday.
DAVIDSON (13-11, 6-7 Atlantic 10) at MASSACHUSETTS (13-13, 3-10)
William D. Mullins Memorial Center, Amherst, Mass., noon, NBC Sports Network
Peyton Aldridge (27 points) and Jack Gibbs (21) paced Davidson in a midweek win against George Washington. Guard Donte Clark (14.2 points a game) leads the Minutemen.
CLEMSON (14-11, 4-9 ACC) at MIAMI (17-8, 7-6)
Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla., noon, Fox Sports Carolinas
Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell (Cuthbertson High) is averaging 16 points in the Tigers’ past three games. ...Miami has won three of its past four, and guard Davon Reed has averaged nearly 22 points in those victories, shooting 56 percent.
No. 25 NOTRE DAME (20-7, 9-5 ACC) at N.C. STATE (14-13, 3-11)
PNC Arena, Raleigh, noon, ESPN
Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson is ACC Player of the Week after averaging 30 points and 14.5 rebounds in two games last week. But the big story will be how N.C. State, which has lost six straight, reacts to the news that coach Mark Gottfried will not return next season.
WAKE FOREST (15-11, 6-8 ACC) at No. 12 DUKE (21-5, 9-4)
Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, 1 p.m., WBTV
John Collins scored 29 in Wake Forest’s disappointing midweek loss to Clemson. ...Duke’s six-game winning streak started Jan. 28 with a two-point victory over the Deacons. Luke Kennard led a furious rally with 34 points and a winning 3-pointer.
No. 14 VIRGINIA (18-7, 8-5 ACC) at No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA (22-5, 10-3)
Smith Center, Chapel Hill, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
It’s ESPN feature game. Watch the battle inside, as Virginia’s Isaiah Wilkins and Mamadi Diakite are in the ACC’s top 10 in blocked shots, while the Tar Heels’ Kennedy Meeks is second in rebounds and in field-goal percentage.
No. 21 SOUTH CAROLINA (20-6, 10-3 SEC) at VANDERBILT (12-13, 5-7)
Memorial Gym, Nashville, 8:30 p.m., SEC Sports Network
South Carolina has lost two of its past three and trying to avoid the late-season slump it suffered a year ago. Sindarius Thornwell has scored more than 25 points in three straight games for the Gamecocks. Matthew Fisher-Davis (15.2 points per game) leads the Commodores.
LIBERTY (18-10, 13-2 Big South) at WINTHROP (20-6, 12-3)
Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, 2 p.m.
Surprising Liberty shares first place with UNC Asheville, a game ahead of Winthrop. Winthrop’s Keon Johnson is the league’s second-best 3-point shooter (3.0 per game) and Liberty’s Ryan Kemrite is third (2.5).
GARDNER-WEBB (15-13, 8-7 Big South) at PRESBYTERIAN (5-21, 1-14)
Templeton Center, Clinton, S.C., 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb’s Tyrell Nelson leads the Big South in field-goal percentage (57 percent). ...Freshman Jo’Vontae Millner (10.2 points per game) leads a Presbyterian team that ranks near the bottom in most Big South offensive statistics.
No. 8 QUEENS (23-2, 17-2 South Atlantic) at No. 18 LINCOLN MEMORIAL (21-4, 16-3)
B. Frank “Tex” Turner Arena, Harrogate, Tenn., 4 p.m.
Jalin Alexander scored 28 points when Queens beat the Railsplitters 103-101 in overtime at home last month – their first win over Lincoln Memorial in 25 years. ...Lincoln Memorial’s Luquon Choice, third in the league in scoring (18.7 points a game), is making 50 percent of his 3-point shots.
JOHNSON C. SMITH (10-15, 6-9 CIAA) at SHAW (13-12, 9-6)
C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium, Raleigh, 4 p.m.
It’s the final day of the CIAA’s regular season, with the tournament next week in Charlotte. ...Benji Bell leads Shaw with 17.4 points a game, and the Golden Bulls’ Robert Davis is averaging 17.1.
