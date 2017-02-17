Duke, after overcoming injury and adversity, tied for second in ACC

There have been hurdles.
Duke’s played a majority of the season with unforeseen injuries to key players and its coach.
There have been scares.
The team lost back-to-back ACC road games and could have easily slid in the conference.
But no matter how mighty the shadow of doubt has been for the Blue Devils this season, they’ve managed to overcome the darkness.
They lost two of their heralded freshmen, Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden, to injury before the season started and in return got sophomore guard Luke Kennard, who was meant to come off the bench but has emerged Duke’s leading scorer with 19.8 points a game.
They lost junior guard Grayson Allen to suspension and got a point guard when he assumed those duties upon his reinstatement against Georgia Tech on Jan. 4.
The Blue Devils lost their Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski for a month after back surgery, and his return boosted them to a six-game winning streak after beating Virginia, 66-55, on Wednesday.
No. 12 Duke (21-5, 9-4 ACC) posted its lowest-scoring half of the season against UVA, but it still got a convincing win that put the Blue Devils one game behind conference leader No. 10 North Carolina. The Blue Devils are in a three-way tie with No. 17 Florida State (21-5, 9-4) and No. 8 Louisville (21-5, 9-4), two earlier Duke losses that cast a wide net of doubt on the season.
But with a different hero every night, Duke is cruising.
What’s scary is that the Blue Devils haven’t reached their ceiling: big men Bolden (6-11, 245 pounds) and Harry Giles (6-10, 240 pounds), both freshmen, have been primarily on spot duty in the ACC after dealing with respective injury-related setbacks. Giles underwent a left knee arthroscopy on Oct. 3 and debuted against Tennessee State on Dec. 19, picking up five starts in 15 games. His last start was when Duke hosted Miami on Jan. 21. Bolden, along with Tatum, missed the first five weeks of the season to a lower-leg injury.
Tatum sprained his left foot in practice on Oct. 25.
Going into Wake Forest (15-11, 6-8) on Saturday, Bolden, a rookie center, averages 1.8 points and 7.4 minutes a game.
He got some extended playing time on Wednesday when graduate forward Amile Jefferson picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth quarter.
Down 25-21 against UVA at halftime, Duke didn’t panic.
The Blue Devils relied on another big second half from Tatum. His career-high 28 points – 19 after the break – carried them. Tatum had another big burst after halftime in the UNC win, scoring all 19 in the second.
Tatum proved that Duke is far more than Allen, the preseason ACC player of the year, and Kennard, Duke’s leading scorer. He proved that the Blue Devils can attack in a myriad of ways.
Jessika Morgan: 919-829-4538, @JessikaMorgan
Wake Forest at Duke
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
TV/Radio: WRAL, WDNC-99.3
