Duke, after overcoming injury and adversity, tied for second in ACC

0:41 Duke players on importance of sleep for their recovery after grueling season Pause

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:21 CMS students stage walkouts

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike