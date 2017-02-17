Area college baseball: Charlotte 49ers, Winthrop open 2017 with wins

Charlotte 49ers baseball opened the 2017 season with a 6-3 win Friday against West Virginia in front of a Hayes Stadium sellout crowd of 1,135.
T.J. Nichting and Jackson Mims each collected three hits as Charlotte won its second-straight season opener.
“It was a high level of play for the first game of the season, which bodes well for both programs,” 49ers head coach Loren Hibbs said. “We weren’t good in stretches, but scored four in the seventh when we needed to.”
Charlotte reliever Brandon Vogler (1-0) picked up the win, tossing the seventh and eighth innings and surrendering one run on four hits with three strikeouts. Jonah Patten, in his first game as a 49er, secured the save using a couple of solid defensive plays by Mims and Brett Netzer to only face four hitters in the ninth.
The teams meet again at Hayes Stadium Saturday at 1 p.m.
Winthrop 12, Maine 5: Babe Thomas homered, doubled and drove home three runs to lead the Winthrop Eagles to a 12-5 season-opening win against visiting Maine.
Winthrop used a six-run first inning to give Eagles starting pitcher Reece Green and two relievers all the support they needed in the first-ever meeting between the schools. Green earned the win as he went six innings while allowing four runs on seven hits.
Winthrop hosts Maine again Saturday at 3 p.m.
Georgetown 6, Davidson 5: The Wildcats rallied from 5-0 down with three runs in the seventh and two in the eight, but visiting Georgetown brought home the winning run in the top of the ninth. Brian Fortier’s two hits led Davidson; he added 2 RBI and scored once.
The teams play again Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.
